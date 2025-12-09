Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size Worth $65.34 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Worth?There has been a nominal downturn in the market size of rheumatoid arthritis medications in the preceding years. It is anticipated to expand from ""$60.3 billion in 2024 to $60.1 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3%. The escalation during the historical period could be ascribed to the rise in disease occurrence, the development of healthcare infrastructure, enlightening initiatives, governmental endeavors and aid, as well as strategic collaborations.

Anticipated steady growth is on the horizon for the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market, with a projected increase to $65.34 billion in 2029, manifesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. Several factors account for this growth during the predicted period such as the rise in personalized medicine, the expansion of emerging markets, advancements in pipeline development, the emphasis on combination therapies, and the escalation of healthcare expenditure. The prediction period will also witness several crucial market trends like the prevalence of biological therapies, the influence of biosimilars, the progress of personalized medicine, growth in oral therapies, and the increased concentration on early diagnosis and intervention.

What Are The Factors Driving The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market?

The increasing instances of arthritis are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market in the future. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune and inflammatory disorder where the immune system deliberately damages healthy cells in the body, resulting in inflammation (painful swelling) in the impacted body regions. Drugs for rheumatoid arthritis and self-management methods are readily accessible for effective RA treatment. These drugs help alleviate pain, improve joint mobility, and prevent disease progression. For example, as per the National Center for Health Statistics, a government agency based in the US, in 2024, it was found that the age-adjusted prevalence of diagnosed arthritis in adults in 2022 was 18.9%, with women (21.5%) being more susceptible than men (16.1%). The prevalence drastically increased with age, from 3.6% in adults aged between 18–34 to 53.9% in those aged 75 and older. Therefore, the escalating number of arthritis cases is predicted to stimulate the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market?

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market In The Globe?

The trend of product innovation is becoming increasingly prevalent in the rheumatoid arthritis drug market. To maintain their market standing, businesses in this sector are resorting to introducing new products. For example, in August 2022, a prominent Russian pharmaceutical firm, R-Pharm, released Olokizumab. This humanized monoclonal antibody specifically targets the interleukin-6 cytokine, a messenger molecule that contributes to joint damage progression in rheumatoid arthritis. Similar to TNF (tumor necrosis factor), it initiates inflammatory reactions in the body, reducing the disease activity in a significant number of rheumatoid arthritis sufferers.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Share?

The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids, Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Response Modifiers (BRMs), Other Drug Types

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Other Route Of Administrations

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Subsegments:

1) By Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs): Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Diclofenac, Indomethacin

2) By Corticosteroids: Prednisone, Methylprednisolone, Dexamethasone

3) By Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs: Methotrexate, Sulfasalazine, Hydroxychloroquine, Leflunomide

4) By Biologic Response Modifiers: Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors, Interleukin Inhibitors, B-cell Inhibitors

5) By Other Drug Types: Janus Kinase Inhibitors, Other Novel Therapies

What Are The Regional Trends In The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for rheumatoid arthritis drugs, and it is projected to be the region with the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report on the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market includes areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

