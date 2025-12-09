The Postcard In The Durrung Tea Estate, Assam - Honoured As 'Hotel Of The Year 2025' By The Gallivanter's Guide

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In a momentous acknowledgement from one of the leading authorities that independently reviews and recognises the world's finest luxury hotels, The Gallivanter's Guide - Editor's Choice Award for 'Hotel of the Year 2025' has been awarded to The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate, Assam. Trusted for over three decades by top travellers globally, this prestigious accolade places the property amongst the best in the global luxury hospitality landscape.

Set amidst 1400 acres of Assam's historic tea plantations, The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate offers a serene, immersive escape where experiential luxury is redefined by authenticity and unhurried time. Every element, from carefully curated culinary experiences to personalised service with deep respect for the local heritage, truly celebrates the destination and reflects The Postcard Hotel's commitment to providing extraordinary guest experiences.

This year's selection followed a first-hand evaluation by Philippe Servais, Editor-in-Chief of The Gallivanter's Guide, whose reviews are regarded as a definitive benchmark for luxury travellers seeking authenticity, excellence, and emotional resonance. After extensive global travels through 2025, Philippe identified – The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate, Assam as the standout winner amongst shortlisted hotels across different continents – praising its“rare combination of warmth, intuition, and a deeply felt sense of place.” He also noted that the brand's true differentiators become evident after more than one stay, revealing a consistent thread of intention, honesty, and quiet confidence that binds the portfolio across its diverse locations.

Philippe also visited another property by the brand, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, and mentioned that it was just as accomplished. He further added,“The Postcard vision – intimate, sincere, unhurried, and rooted in place – feels profoundly relevant to discerning travellers today.” Also recognising The Postcard Hotel's emphasis on character and service rather than facilities and spectacle, he indicated that the brand's anytime check-in and check-out, all-day breakfast, as well as genuine hospitality delivered with sincerity at its hotels – quietly disrupts the status quo of Indian luxury.

“To be recognised amongst the world's finest hotels by The Gallivanter's Guide is an extraordinary honour. Assam holds a very special place in our journey, and this award also celebrates the consistent dedication and hard work of our incredible team. We continue to remain committed to uplifting local communities through sustainable livelihoods – ensuring that our presence creates meaningful and lasting impact on the destination,” said Kapil Chopra, Founder of The Postcard Hotel. He further added,“For the Editor to select The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate after experiencing our property and some of the most celebrated luxury hotels globally – is both deeply humbling as well as encouraging.”

With this honour, The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate creates a distinctive place for itself within a distinguished list of the world's finest hotels recognised over the years by The Gallivanter's Guide. For more than three decades, it has been one of the most respected global authorities on luxury travel, shaping opinions of the world's most discerning travellers. Its 'Hotel of the Year' honour is awarded through rigorous, independently conducted reviews - making it a highly coveted global recognition.

About The Postcard Hotel

Kapil Chopra, along with a team of seasoned luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal, and Raman Bansal, embarked on a visionary journey to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. In December 2018, they unveiled The Postcard Hotel-a brand driven by boldness and ambition, committed to redefining the rules and elevating the standards of experiential luxury. The Postcard Hotel is now opening 8 new hotels in the next 12 months making it the fastest growing uber luxury hotel brand in the world.

Today, The Postcard Hotel's growing collection spans India and beyond. In Goa, its four retreats-Saligao, Velha, Cuelim, and Hideaway-capture the region's charm, while The Postcard on the Arabian Sea offers sweeping oceanfront serenity. In Gujarat, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary immerses guests in the land of the Asiatic Lion, and The Postcard Mandalay Hall in Kochi brings art and heritage together in an evocative setting.

Further afield, The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate, Assam, and The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Leh, offer uncharted adventures and tranquil escapes. Internationally, the brand extends its philosophy through The Postcard Dewa in Thimphu, Bhutan, and The Postcard Galle in Sri Lanka-each a celebration of place, culture, and understated elegance.

For more brand and hotel information, please visit the website, and Instagram handles @thepostcardhotel @thepostcarddurrungteaestate.