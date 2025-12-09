Thalassemia Drugs Market To Grow At 10.2% CAGR From 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "What Is The Thalassemia Drugs Market Size And Growth?The market size for thalassemia medications has seen significant growth in recent years. The market is forecasted to rise from $2.28 billion in 2024 to $2.51 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Several contributors to this historic growth include a rising incidence of thalassemia, genetic susceptibility, progress in healthcare infrastructure, heightened awareness of the condition, and enhanced diagnostic abilities.

The market size of thalassemia drugs is anticipated to experience a sharp ascent in the coming years, with projections suggesting it will reach ""$3.7 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The surge forecasted for this period can be credited to the rise in gene therapies for thalassemia, the burgeoning demand for precision medicine, escalated investments in the creation of medications for rare diseases, an increase in healthcare spending, and worldwide thalassemia awareness campaigns. The period will also see major trends such as individualized treatment plans, the incorporation of digital health tools in thalassemia treatment, advancements in research into curative therapies, the formulation of combination drug treatments, and the broadening scope of patient support initiatives.

The anticipated increase in R&D spending is set to propel the thalassemia drug market forward. The term R&D investment refers to the funds a company allocates towards the development, design and improvement of its products. A growth in such expenditure can fast-track innovation and efficiency in devising and producing novel drugs for thalassemia treatment. For example, a report released by Statistics Sweden, a government agency based in Sweden, revealed that in 2023, the internal R&D expenditure in Sweden exceeded $21.03 billion (SEK 221.8 billion), a rise of $0.559 billion (SEK 5.9 billion) from 2022. This led to an R&D intensity of 3.57 percent, signifying a 0.45 percentage point increase over the past decade. As such, the escalating R&D expenditure is fueling the growth of the thalassemia drug market.

The trend of product innovation is on the rise in the thalassemia drug market, with top-notch companies creating new products to maintain their market standing. An example of this was observed in August 2022 when Bluebird Bio Inc., a biotechnology company from the US, secured approval for Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel) as a treatment for beta-thalassemia. Zynteglo holds the distinction of being the inaugural cell-based, one-off gene therapy administered through a single dose, and is created using the patient's genetically altered cells capable of generating functional beta-globin.

The thalassemia drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Alpha Thalassemia Drugs, Beta Thalassemia Drugs

2) By Treatment Type: Iron Chelation Therapy, Other Treatments

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Providers, Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacies

1) By Alpha Thalassemia Drugs: Hydroxyurea, Luspatercept, Blood Transfusion Agents, Iron Chelators

2) By Beta Thalassemia Drugs: Hydroxyurea, Luspatercept, Gene Therapy Products, Blood Transfusion Agents, Iron Chelators

In 2024, the thalassemia drugs market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. The market study included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

