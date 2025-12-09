Skin Booster Market Set To Reach $1.88 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "What Is The Expected Cagr For The Skin Booster Market Through 2025?In the past few years, the size of the skin booster market has seen significant growth. It's expected to increase from $1.17 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The prior growth can be credited to the evolution of the cosmetic industry, improvements in cosmetic science, a heightened awareness of beauty, the impact of medical aesthetics, and endorsements by celebrities and influencers.

In the coming years, the skin booster market is predicted to experience rapid expansion, with projections seeing it reach $1.88 billion by 2029, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth forecast for this period is credited to the increasing demand for non-invasive treatments, tailor-made and specific solutions, digital progression in the beauty industry, demands from the ageing population, and a rise in beauty consciousness. Key trends anticipated in this forecast period encompass AI-aided natural and clean beauty concepts, a focus on hydration, personalised solutions, and fresh product innovations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Skin Booster Market?

The skin booster market's growth is projected to be spurred by the increasing need for wrinkle treatments. These treatments, which aim to eliminate or lessen skin creases, folds, and ridges, utilise various methods such as creams, laser therapy, Botox, and more for enhancing the aesthetic appeal by diminishing wrinkle visibility. Skin boosters, typically featuring injected hyaluronic acid, are often utilised in wrinkle treatments to enhance skin texture, elasticity, and moisture. This is accomplished by increasing hydration and skin volume, contributing to a younger look. As an example, in March 2023, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, a UK-based organisation, reported that 31,057 cosmetic procedures occurred in 2022, marking a 102% rise from the prior year. As a result, the wrinkle treatment demand is fuelling the growth of the skin booster market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Skin Booster Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Skin Booster Industry?

The proliferation of technology is a crucial trend gaining traction in the skin booster market. Major enterprises in this market are placing an emphasis on product innovation to maintain their market position. For instance, in February 2023, The Beauty Health Company, a personal care company based in the US, collaborated with Omorovicza, a skincare entity from Hungary. They created a skin renewal booster with a patented healing concentrate for a youthful look. This healing concentrate is combined with other vital elements and applied using HydraFacial's proprietary magic wand handpiece and vortex fusion technology, allowing the ingredients to deeply penetrate the skin. Key ingredients in the Hydrafacial x Omorovicza blend include retinol and vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, amino acids, and arabinogalactan.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Skin Booster Market

The skin booster market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mesotherapy, Micro-Needle

2) By Gender: Male, Female

3) By End-Use: Dermatology Clinics, MedSpa

Subsegments:

1) By Mesotherapy: Injectables, Non-Invasive Treatments

2) By Micro-Needle: Dermarollers, Automated Micro-Needling Devices

Global Skin Booster Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the skin boosters market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global skin booster market in the coming years. The report includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in the skin booster market analysis.

