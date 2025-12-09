Over 1,500 Afghans Expelled From Pakistan, Iran On Sunday

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 1,500 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from neighboring Pakistan and Iran in a single day, an official said on Tuesday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), posted a report from the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues on his X account, indicating that 320 families - a total of 1,579 individuals - returned to Afghanistan on Monday.

According to the report, the returnees entered the country through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, and the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat added that 521 returning families (2,610 individuals) were transported to their respective home areas, while 306 families received humanitarian assistance. Telecommunication companies also distributed 397 SIM cards to the returnees.

He further noted that on Sunday, an additional 2,349 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan.

