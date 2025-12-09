Nigeria's Smartgenix Crowned Grand Prize Winner Of The 15Th Junior Achievement (JA) Africa Company Of The Year (COY) Competition In Abuja

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABUJA, Nigeria, December 9, 2025/APO Group/ --

Junior Achievement (JA) Africa ( ) successfully concluded the 15th edition of the JA Africa COY Competition, held from December 3–5, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria, bringing together Africa's brightest young entrepreneurs to showcase innovative business solutions aligned with the theme“ACT! Action for Climate Transformation.” The continental finals convened student companies from across Africa who had progressed through national JA Company Program competitions to compete across six innovation tracks: Innovation & Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Financial Technology (FinTech), Digital Media & Creation, Renewable Energy, and Circular Economy & Sustainability.

Following three days of dynamic pitching, mentorship engagement, exhibitions, and rigorous judging, Nigeria's Smartgenix was crowned the overall Company of the Year 2025 for demonstrating exceptional innovation, execution strength, and high-impact potential. Mauritius' Plantura claimed Second Place, while Uganda's Renewablock secured Third Place, rounding out the podium with solutions focused on sustainability and inclusive development. As the continental champion, Smartgenix will proceed to represent Africa at the global finals of the De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award, where it will compete against winning teams from other regions for a grand prize of US $15,000.

Additional recognitions were distributed among other deserving teams, thanks to the generous support of various sponsors, including FedEx, PMIEF, FirstBank Nigeria, Delta Air Lines, Bank of America, Kuda Microfinance Bank, Boeing, and Entrepreneurs' Organization.

Summary of Signature Award Winners:



FedEx Global Possibilities Award: XeroLabs, Ghana

PMIEF Best Application of Project Management Award: Kwakhanya PlantIQ, Eswatini FirstBank Nigeria CEO Entrepreneurship Award: Plantura, Mauritius

Summary of Branded Award Winners:



Delta Air Lines Girls LEAD! Award: 16 girls awarded: Matse Takitsi, Fakudze Temantolo Siphesihle, Dlamini Gcinile Lenhle, Dhristi Gooroochurn, Ameydee Shalinee Chocken, Yezhilly Gopaulen, Lashna Gungabissoon, Ihimbazwe Niyikora Kevine, Uwayo Ange Kevine, Abarurema Hirwa Emma Reponse, Kendy Neilla Gisa, Atuhaire Gabriella Kusiima, Comfort Musukuma, Grace Chilinda, Ndanji Nanyangwe, and Wana Sanyikosa

Bank of America Best Financial Performance Award: Renewablock, Uganda

Kuda Young Entrepreneurs Award: Kwakhanya PlantIQ, Eswatini

Boeing Sustainable Innovation Award: XeroLabs, Ghana Entrepreneurs' Organizations Rising Leader Award: Ameydee Chocken, CEO of Plantura, Mauritius

Reflecting on the success of COY 2025, Simi Nwogugu, President and CEO of JA Africa, said,“The creativity, courage, and solution-driven mindset we witnessed at COY 2025 remind us why Africa's youth are our greatest asset. Through entrepreneurship education, we are not just preparing young people for the future of work; we are empowering them to lead climate action, create jobs, and build resilient communities across the continent.”

The competition concluded with the JA Africa Stakeholder Convening held on December 5 in Abuja under the theme“Unlocking Africa's Youth Dividend: Radical Pathways for Inclusive Skills, Entrepreneurship, and Employment Systems.” The high-level gathering brought together policymakers, educators, private sector leaders, philanthropic institutions, and development partners to catalyze strategic collaborations aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship education, expanding skills pathways, and scaling youth employment systems across Africa.

COY is anchored in the JA Company Program, which equips young people aged 14–17 with hands-on experience in business creation, financial management, teamwork, leadership, and venture pitching. As youth unemployment continues to pose a major development challenge across the continent, programs such as COY remain essential in bridging education to enterprise creation, equipping young people not only to seek employment but to become job creators and innovators within their communities. Alumni of the program across Africa have gone on to establish registered businesses, secure international scholarships and fellowships, and lead social and technology ventures.

The 15th edition of the JA Africa COY was made possible through the generous support of its partners: Headline Sponsors – FedEx, Project Management Institute Educational Foundation (PMIEF), and FirstBank Nigeria; Platinum Sponsors – Delta Air Lines, Bank of America, and Kuda Microfinance Bank; Gold Sponsors – Boeing and the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO); and Media Partner – What Media Group

JA Africa:

Junior Achievement (JA) Africa is one of the largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs on the continent, reaching over 1.5 million young people annually across 23 countries. Through hands-on learning experiences in entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial literacy, and STEM education, JA Africa equips young people with the skills and mindset to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy. JA Africa's mission is to prepare and inspire Africa's youth to become ethical leaders, job creators, and agents of change who drive sustainable development across the continent.

FedEx Corp:

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $89 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit Fedex/about.

PMIEF (Project Management Institute Educational Foundation):

For 35 years, PMIEF has helped put youth on the path to success by incorporating project management skills into their daily lives. Our goal is to forge partnerships with nonprofit organizations that support and prepare youth for success by offering project management expertise, resources, and volunteers to aid them in making their dreams a reality. PMI. org/pmi-educational-foundation ( )

Delta Air Lines:

Delta Air Lines is a major United States airline headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operating nine hubs, with Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport serving as its largest. Together with its regional subsidiaries under the Delta Connection brand, the airline operates more than 5,400 flights daily and serves 325 destinations in 52 countries across six continents. Delta is a founding member of the SkyTeam alliance, expanding its global network, and is the second‐oldest operating commercial airline in the U.S. The airline ranks first globally in revenue and brand value among major airlines and consistently leads industry performance rankings, including The Wall Street Journal's 2022–2024 airline rankings and Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Airlines in the U.S.

Delta Air Lines is committed to empowering young people around the world through education and global citizenship programs. Its long-standing partnership with JA Africa expands access to STEM learning, leadership development, and real-world career exposure for Africa's youth.

First Bank Nigeria:

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited is the premier commercial bank in Nigeria, with a history of over 130 years of providing dependable and reliable financial services. As a leading financial services provider in Sub-Saharan Africa, FirstBank has consistently supported inclusive economic development by enabling individuals, businesses, and communities to achieve their financial goals. It offers a comprehensive range of retail and corporate banking services, backed by an extensive network of branches and digital channels that ensure seamless banking experiences for millions of customers across Africa and beyond. FirstBank is a member of the FBN Holdings Plc group.

Bank of America:

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Visit BofA Fast Facts for more information about the company.

Kuda Microfinance Bank:

Kuda Microfinance Bank is a CBN-licensed subsidiary of Kuda Technologies, a fintech company on a mission to make financial services accessible, affordable, and rewarding for every African on the planet.

Founded in 2019 by Babs Ogundeyi and Musty Mustapha, Kuda offers a modern alternative to traditional finance by delivering free money transfers, instant credit, savings tools, and business banking through digital channels.

The company has raised over $90 million from institutional investors, including Valar Ventures and Target Global, and it serves more than 7 million customers across Nigeria. Kuda/

Boeing:

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established a number of offices across the region, first in Riyadh in 1982, then a dedicated Boeing Defense, Space and Security office in Abu Dhabi in 1999, a regional headquarters in Dubai in 2005, an office in Doha in 2010, and a new office in Kuwait City in 2021. In addition, Boeing has field service teams across the region and two distribution centers for airplane spare parts in Dubai. For further information, please visit:

Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO):

The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is the world's largest membership network created by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, everywhere. Since 1987, EO has been supporting the world's leading builders of business to realize more of their potential by fostering connection, strengthening leadership, and creating belonging across industries and borders. EO exists with a clear purpose: to move the world forward by unlocking the full potential of entrepreneurs.

Its mission is engaging entrepreneurs to learn and grow, and its vision is to build the world's most influential community of entrepreneurs.

Nearly 20,000 members across more than 220 chapters in 80 countries make up EO's global network. EO members are founders and owners of thriving businesses with a median revenue of over US $5 million, representing diverse industries and regions around the world. They connect through local and global experiences that go beyond business to holistically support the whole entrepreneur.

For more information or to get involved, please visit: EONetwork.

What Media Group:

What Media Group is a holding company focused on strategic investments in Africa's media and entertainment sectors. The group identifies high-growth opportunities across the continent's rapidly expanding media landscape and provides financial investment, strategic guidance,- and operational support to innovative companies. With a commitment to both commercial growth and social impact, What Media Group prioritizes brands that elevate local talent, strengthen cultural expression, and contribute to the sustainable development of Africa's creative industries.

