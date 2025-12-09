'J&K Trained Over 4.29 Lakh Youth Under PMKVY'
Srinagar- Jammu & Kashmir has trained 4,29,954 youth under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) since its inception, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has informed Parliament.
The ministry further informed that the Union Territory of Ladakh has trained 4,076 candidates.
The data according was shared in response to a Lok Sabha question on employment, skill development and the status of various livelihood schemes being implemented across States and Union Territories.
According to the Ministry, J&K and Ladakh UTs continue to benefit from national employment-linked and skill development programmes, including PMKVY, DDU-GKY and MGNREGA, which together aim to improve employability and create wage and self-employment opportunities.
The ministry said that under MGNREGA, Jammu and Kashmir generated Rs 4.07 crore person-days in 2020–21, Rs 4.06 crore in 2021–22, Rs 3.09 crore in 2022–23, Rs 3.75 crore in 2023–24, and Rs 4.09 crore person-days in 2024–25.“The current financial year (as on November 2025) stands at 2.23 crore person-days.”
Ladakh, that participates in MGNREGA separately as a UT, generated Rs 0.21 crore person-days in 2020–21, Rs 0.19 crore in 2021–22, Rs 0.20 crore in 2022–23, Rs 0.20 crore in 2023–24, Rs 0.22 crore in 2024–25, and Rs 0.14 crore person-days so far in 2025–26.
The ministry informed that Under DDU-GKY, J&K trained 1,088 candidates and placed 628 candidates during 2025–26 up to October 2025. In the previous year 2024–25, at least 1,767 youth were trained and 636 placed.
