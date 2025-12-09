Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Danube To Invest ₹3,500 Cr In Dubai Tower Named After Shah Rukh Khan


2025-12-09 03:07:51
'It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai': Shah Rukh

Dubai ~ Danube Properties will invest around Rs 3,500 crore to develop a premium commercial tower, named after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in Dubai amid strong demand for office space from global corporates.

In Mumbai last month, the company had announced the launch of a commercial tower, 'SHAHRUKHZ by Danube', comprising a one million sq ft area, primarily office space with a little bit of retail space.

The project was launched in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan.

“We launched this project for sale last month, and the response so far has been overwhelming,” Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan told PTI.

The 55-storey commercial tower, to be constructed on Sheikh Zayed Road here, will be completed by 2029.

Kashmir Observer

