Azerbaijan Amends Draft Budget And Raising Expenditures On Number Of Spheres In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)​ Changes have been made to next year's budget draft, and a number of expenses are being raised in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of the Parliament Azer Amiraslanov said during the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2026" in the third reading at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, it is proposed to implement modifications to the preliminary legislation concerning the fiscal plan for 2026 in order to address the emergent financial exigencies that have surfaced.

The MP noted that the overall parameters of the budget remain unchanged. These changes, on one hand, take into account the requirements of the budget rules, and on the other hand, are planned within the framework of the revenues and expenditures of next year's state budget and the consolidated budget.

“It's proposed to additionally increase certain items under defense and national security and law enforcement expenditures by 47.8 million manat ($27.5 million). Within the framework of food and nutrition security, an additional three million manat ($1.7 million) is planned to be allocated for vaccination against infectious diseases and epizootics among animals. There is also a need for 1.2 million manat ($0.7 million) to further improve the organization and material-technical support of some state agencies. These listed expenditures, totaling 52 million manat ($30 million), will be covered from the corresponding reserves of the state budget,” Amiraslanov added.