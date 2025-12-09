SUSE And Evroc Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Sovereign European Cloud Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUXEMBOURG and STOCKHOLM, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- evroc, the European cloud, and SUSE, a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, today announce a strategic partnership to deliver a European solution for cloud infrastructure and management, emphasising digital sovereignty. As signatories of Eurostack, SUSE and evroc's collaboration brings together SUSE's expertise in infrastructure management with evroc's next-generation European cloud platform and infrastructure, offering customers a robust and secure environment for their critical workloads.

Initially, evroc will offer SUSE Linux Enterprise and SUSE Linux Micro as available operating systems, as one of Europe's first Sovereign Cloud Service Providers. SUSE Rancher Prime is also being certified to be powered by evroc's cloud, ensuring a strong combination for Kubernetes management. This arrangement represents both a strategic alliance and a commercial offering to deliver enterprise-ready sovereign solutions. The offering will be generally available in the first quarter of 2026.

"This partnership with evroc is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing a choice of open, interoperable and secure solutions for our customers," says Frank Feldmann, Chief Strategy Officer at SUSE. "Together, we are building a truly European cloud ecosystem that empowers businesses with digital sovereignty and the flexibility they need to innovate."

All joint evroc and SUSE offerings will include SUSE Sovereign Premium Suppor to ensure customers get support through European personnel. As part of the long term partnership, evroc and SUSE will introduce more open infrastructure solutions and support offerings over time, including SUSE virtualization and SUSE AI technologies.

"We are delighted to partner with SUSE to bring a comprehensive and sovereign cloud offering to the European market," adds James Collis, VP of Partnerships at evroc. "SUSE's proven expertise in enterprise open source, combined with evroc's advanced cloud infrastructure, will provide an unparalleled solution for organisations seeking control and security over their digital assets."

“By working with a trusted ecosystem of partners that can assure sovereign controls without sacrificing agility, technology providers can help organizations to successfully implement sovereign infrastructure and alleviate these challenges” says Rahiel Nasir, research director, European cloud practice, lead analyst, digital sovereignty at IDC.“This approach allows European enterprises to move beyond partial sovereignty and address the full spectrum of data, technical, and operational sovereignty requirements to support the modern regulatory landscape.”

Learn more about the offerings: SUSE blog and evroc blog.

About SUSE:

SUSE is a global leader in enterprise open source software, across Linux operating systems, Kubernetes container management, Edge solutions and AI. The majority of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to provide resilient infrastructure, enabling IT leaders to optimize cost and manage heterogeneous environments. SUSE collaborates with partners and communities to provide organizations with choices to maximize their current IT systems and innovate with next-generation technologies across traditional on-premises, to cloud native, multi-cloud to edge and beyond. For more information, visit .

About evroc:

evroc, the European Cloud, provides a full hyperscale AI-capable cloud stack and supporting development resources. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with development offices in Sophia Antipolis, France and in London, United Kingdom. evroc has active regions with redundant data centers and AI infrastructure in Stockholm, Paris and Frankfurt.

