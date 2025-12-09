Ali Bin Towar To Lead Exclusive Andes Hiking Expedition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Building on the momentum of the innovative Qatar-Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture, the initiative is launching a new legacy programme in partnership with renowned Qatari adventurer, entrepreneur, and television presenter Ali Bin Towar Al-Kuwari.

From February 5 to 12, 2026, a select group of participants will embark on an eight-day hiking expedition across Argentina and Chile, tracing one of South America's most storied mountain routes.

Al-Kuwari, celebrated for his hit travel docu-series Khota El Rahala and his journeys to more than 70 countries, will lead the trek.

Designed as an enduring extension of the Year of Culture mission, the trek blends physical challenge with cultural immersion, deepening people-to-people connections and celebrating the heritage and landscapes of Argentina and Chile.

With only 12 places available, this exclusive Year of Culture Legacy experience is expected to fill quickly.