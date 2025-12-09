403
UN special rapporteur condemns Israeli actions in Gaza as genocide
(MENAFN) Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, on Monday denounced what she described as the “brutality of the Israeli genocide” in Gaza, accusing many states of being complicit in these actions.
"At the Doha Forum I denounced the brutality of the Israeli genocide, carried out with the complicity of far too many States," Albanese wrote on social media platform X.
She urged the global community to respond immediately, stating: "The States who want to preserve what remains of multilateralism must build new alliances fast, and stand as UNITED NATIONS for real, cornering the bullies."
Reports indicate that Israel has killed over 70,000 people in Gaza since October, primarily women and children, actions widely described by numerous countries and organizations as genocidal. In addition, a 2023 case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice continues to accuse Israel of committing genocide in the territory.
Although a ceasefire was established two months ago, violations by Israeli forces reportedly persist.
In her October report titled Gaza Genocide: a collective crime, Albanese argued that “third states” have contributed to the situation by providing direct support, material assistance, diplomatic protection, and, in certain cases, actively participating in Israeli operations in Gaza.
