India’s IndiGo airline cancels hundreds of flights amid probe
(MENAFN) India’s IndiGo airline canceled 562 of its roughly 2,300 daily flights from six major metro airports on Monday, continuing a wave of disruptions that have affected its schedule since last Tuesday, according to reports.
A panel appointed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the causes of the disruptions and is expected to summon CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday, sources said. The four-member committee is tasked with examining factors such as manpower planning, the airline’s fluctuating rostering system, and its preparedness to implement the latest pilot duty and rest regulations.
India’s updated flight duty time limitation norms, whose second phase began on November 1, include extending weekly rest periods to 48 hours, increasing night duty hours, and limiting the number of night landings to two per week, down from six previously.
To address the disruptions, the aviation regulator temporarily withdrew the new crew rostering norms and granted IndiGo a one-time exemption from pilot night duty requirements until February 10, reports said.
Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu told India’s Upper House on Monday that the airline’s operational crisis stemmed from internal issues related to “crew-rostering and internal planning”, stressing that the problems were operational rather than the result of regulatory changes.
Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu told India’s Upper House on Monday that the airline’s operational crisis stemmed from internal issues related to “crew-rostering and internal planning”, stressing that the problems were operational rather than the result of regulatory changes.
