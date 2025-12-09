Aspocomp Group Plc: Notification Of Management's Transaction Terhi Launis (Acquisition)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspocomp Group Plc, Management's transaction, December 9, 2025, at 9:35 a.m. Finnish timeAspocomp Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________Person subject to the notification requirementName: Terhi LaunisPosition: Chief Financial OfficerIssuer: Aspocomp Group OyjLEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXNotification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATIONReference number: 133371/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-12-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008080

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 848 Unit price: 5.12 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 848 Volume weighted average price: 5.12 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-12-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008080

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 152 Unit price: 5.12 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 152 Volume weighted average price: 5.12 EUR



For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, skytta(at)aspocomp.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Manu Skyttä

President and CEO

Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.

