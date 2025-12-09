Will Accept Death, But Never Accept 'Shirk': Arshad Madani On Vande Mataram

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Vande Mataram, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Tuesday said,“We will accept death, but we will never accept 'shirk (associating anyone with God)'."

Taking to social media platform X, Madani wrote in Hindi, "We have no objection to anyone reciting or singing Vande Mataram, but Muslims worship only one Allah and cannot include anyone other than Allah in their worship. Furthermore, the translation of "Vande Mataram" is based on beliefs related to shirk. It's four verses deify the country, comparing it to "Durga Mata" and using words of worship. Furthermore, "Mother, I worship you" is the meaning of Vande Mataram."

"This is against the religious beliefs of any Muslim. Therefore, no one can be forced to sing any slogan or song against their faith. The Indian Constitution guarantees every citizen religious freedom (Article 25) and freedom of expression (Article 19)," he added.

"Loving the country is one thing, worshipping it is another. Muslims need no certification for their patriotism. Their sacrifices in the freedom struggle are recorded in the golden pages of history," he added.

He reiterated,“We believe in one God (Allah), and we worship no one except Allah, nor do we prostrate ourselves before anyone. We will accept death, but we will never accept 'shirk' (associating anyone with God).

Meanwhile, a long-standing debate on India's national song, Vande Mataram, resurfaced in Parliament on Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a 10-hour discussion in the Lok Sabha to mark the 150th anniversary of the song. The discussions are set to continue in a special one-day session of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, presided over by Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the debate, PM Modi traced the origins of the song and highlighted its significance in India's freedom struggle. He criticised the removal of certain stanzas in 1937, calling it a“division and partition of the song,” and argued that this act eventually contributed to the Partition of India.“Vande Mataram was divided first, and then the country was divided,” he said, accusing the Congress and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of compromising on the national song.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has continued to criticise the government, alleging that it is politicising the issue for electoral gains.