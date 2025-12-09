FIA President Ben Sulayem Aims For More Positive Change In Motorsport, Mobility Worldwide

Dubai, UAE: 9December, 2025: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem marked the most important week in global motorsport and mobility in the Republic of Uzbekistan today with a pledge to bring about more positive change in both sectors worldwide.

Ben Sulayem welcomed nearly 500 senior FIA delegates across motorsport and mobility from 149 countries to the FIA Annual General Assemblies in Tashkent, ahead of Friday's 2025 FIA Presidential Election, and the FIA Awards.

He said:“I am proud of the achievements we have realised over the last four years, and my focus remains on ensuring the FIA continues its transformation into an organisation that delivers meaningful value to society.

“Around the world, we are working to expand participation in motorsport through grassroots pathways and inclusive programmes such as the Affordable Cross Car and the Global Karting Plan.

“At the same time, we are strengthening our mobility mission across all regions, reinforcing our role within the automotive ecosystem and leading conversations on sustainable cities, safer roads and the future of transport.”

The FIA, the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, also marked the day by welcoming the Republic of Uzbekistan as the newest signatory to the United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) Charter.

Ben Sulayem, the Founder of UAOA, met with Adkham Ilkhamovich Ikramov, Minister of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to sign the UAOA Charter and welcome the country to a growing global coalition of clubs, federations, governments, technology partners and academic institutions that are working together to tackle online abuse in sport.

Online abuse is recognised as one of the biggest issues facing the world of sport today, posing a threat to performance, welfare and participation, affecting athletes, officials, volunteers and fans at every level of sport.

As a nation with a strong sporting heritage and a powerhouse in modern sport, the Republic of Uzbekistan is committed to championing safer digital environments in sport to protect the welfare of its national talent and recognises the power of a united and global approach.

Said Ben SulayemSport is one of the greatest forces for good in society and we must safeguard its future. Together, with a growing coalition of over 75 partners around the world, we are delivering lasting change by tackling online abuse and protecting our global sporting community.”

Adkham Ilkhamovich Ikramov, Minister of Sports, Republic of Uzbekistan, said“Sport is a source of pride, unity and inspiration, not fear or intimidation. We look forward to supporting this global coalition, which is helping to protect our athletes, officials and supporters and leading the international effort to build a safer digital environment for sport.”

The FIA's UAOA campaign has witnessed rapid growth in recent months and was recently awarded Peace and Sport's prestigious Coalition for Peace award in recognition of its world-leading efforts building a formidable campaign driving meaningful change.

Uniting international sport federations and organisations, national governments and technology platforms, UAOA is dedicated to tackling online abuse in sport and fostering behavioural change through education and research.

