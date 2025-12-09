403
Samsung Electronics Announces New Leadership
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – Dec. 08, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that TM Roh was officially named Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division and appointed as CEO, joining Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division, as co-CEOs of the Company.
President Roh will continue to oversee the Company's mobile business as Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as Head of Memory Business.
To streghthen Samsung's technology leadership, the Company named Janghyun Yoon as President, Chief Technology Officer of DX Division and Head of Samsung Research, and Hongkun Park as Head of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT).
President Yoon was previously the CEO of Samsung Venture Investment. Prior to Samsung Venture Investment, he was responsible for software platforms as well as IoT and Tizen development at the MX Business.
Park is currently the Mark Hyman Jr. Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Physics at Harvard University, and a renowned researcher in the fields of nanoscience, quantum science and engineering.
