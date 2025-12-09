403
The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Named Jordan’s Leading Destination for Events, Meetings and Conferences at the "World MICE Awards 2025"
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – December 08, 2025) — At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, every detail is thoughtfully crafted with the guests in mind. Today, this commitment to curating exceptional and deeply personal experiences has been recognized by the World MICE Awards, which named the property ‘Jordan’s Best MICE Hotel 2025.’ The honor reflects the hotel’s promise to elevate every event into an unforgettable moment where service excellence, elegant design, and bespoke hospitality come together seamlessly.
With ten meticulously designed meeting and event venues, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman offers versatile spaces that effortlessly adapt to each guest’s vision. Flexible layouts, intuitive technology, and a polished aesthetic ensure an environment that inspires connection and creativity. Yet the experience goes far beyond the venue itself. Each gathering is thoughtfully curated, whether for business or celebration, with personalized culinary journeys led by award-winning Chef Sudqi Naddaf, whose crafted menus elevate every occasion into something extraordinary.
The signature of The Ritz-Carlton experience is woven into every moment through the dedication to unparalleled service. The hotel’s passionate team of Ladies and Gentlemen brings artistry and intuition to every interaction. Dimitrios Kotsifakos, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, shared, “This distinction is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and to the craftsmanship of our Ladies and Gentlemen, who take pride in delivering bespoke experiences tailored to each guest’s needs. It is their unwavering dedication that continues to define The Ritz-Carlton, Amman as a social destination where every moment is perfected.”
The World MICE Awards, a sister program of the World Travel Awards that has celebrated global travel leadership since 1994, honors the industry’s most remarkable achievements across the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) sector. With winners announced on December 6, this recognition underscores The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s elevated presence within both the regional and global event landscape.
The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has emerged as one of the region’s most distinguished luxury destinations since opening its doors in 2022. From its Michelin Key recognition and award-winning dining to its exceptional spa and service culture, the hotel continues to set new standards for excellence in hospitality. Each accolade further reflects a philosophy rooted in genuine care, bespoke service, and the enduring legacy of The Ritz-Carlton brand.
