Azerbaijani Delegation Joins Bridge Media And Content Industry Summit In Abu Dhabi (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijani delegation is participating in the world's largest media and content industry summit, Bridge, held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) told Trend.

The summit will host events in the areas of media, digital content production, copyright, materials created with artificial intelligence, generative tools, mixed reality, the future of data, marketing, original streaming content, and multi-platform storytelling, as well as exhibitions.

The summit, which will last until December 10, is expected to attract more than 60,000 guests, including creative individuals, media and content producers, investors, and representatives of universities and research centers. In addition, more than 400 international experts, including politicians, innovation leaders, and influencers, are expected to speak at the events.

One of the main goals of the summit is to bring together leaders, politicians, and visionaries to facilitate dialogue, exchange experiences, and launch joint initiatives, contributing to the expansion of the intangible creative sector, supporting individual talents, establishing new businesses, ensuring sustainability, and directing strategic investments to future areas.