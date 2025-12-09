Sharjah Airport Welcomes Caspian Airlines

Dhaka: Sharjah Airport Authority has approved a new series of scheduled passenger flights by Iran's Caspian Airlines, expanding air links between the UAE and Iran.

Caspian Airlines will launch 14 weekly flights to Sharjah from Dec. 8, 2025, including seven from Tehran, three from Lamerd, two from Qeshm and one each from Shiraz and Bandar Abbas.

The routes will be operated with Boeing 737-500 aircraft.

Sharjah Airport Chairman Ali Salim Al Midfa said the move reflects rising demand between the two countries and strengthens the airport's position as a regional hub.

Caspian Airlines CEO Adel Norali said the expansion marks a significant step in the carrier's international growth and will support tourism, trade and cultural ties.

