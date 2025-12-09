Ashes: Khawaja In Contention For Adelaide Test But Mcdonald Hints At Batting Reshuffle

MENAFN - IANS) Brisbane, Dec 9 (IANS) Australia's veteran opener Usman Khawaja is expected to be back in the mix for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, though is not necessarily locked in to open.

In the Perth series opener, Khawaja was unable to open in Australia's first innings after spending extended time off the field with a back complaint during England's batting. Marnus Labuschagne stepped in initially, but on day two Head capitalised on the opportunity, producing a match-winning Ashes century for the ages.

Khawaja's most probable return would see him slot back into the opening role, pushing Travis Head down to No. 5, although head coach Andrew McDonald stressed that the opener's spot isn't his only option. If Khawaja is recalled, it would most likely come at Josh Inglis' expense.

"We've got a lot of players that are really invested in this series, and they'll do anything for the team," said McDonald on Tuesday.

"And the assumption is that 'Uzzie' can only open as well – I think that he does have the flexibility (to bat elsewhere). We like to think that all our batters have the flexibility to be able to perform anywhere in that order.

"We've got a collective group of batters there that, as the series wears on, the opposition may create some different challenges for us. So we're open to what it would look like for us moving forward."

Khawaja batted at No. 5 when he returned to Test cricket during the 2021–22 Ashes before moving up to open to make room for Head. McDonald noted that the idea of shifting Khawaja back down the order hasn't been discussed since.

"We've been looking for a partner for him. He's been a stable piece up there, so we haven't discussed moving him previously," he said.

"But we're open to what the batting model would look like moving forward should there be any moving parts. Whether Trav opens, whether he goes back to the middle, that will all play out. We're taking it Test by Test."