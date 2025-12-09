403
Honduran authorities seek arrest of former president Hernandez
(MENAFN) Honduran Attorney General Johel Antonio Zelaya announced on Monday that an international arrest warrant has been issued for former President Juan Orlando Hernandez. According to reports, Zelaya stated on social media that Honduras has been “lacerated by the tentacles of corruption and by the criminal networks that have deeply marked the life of our country,” linking the timing to the upcoming International Day Against Corruption on December 9.
Zelaya said he has instructed the Agencia Tecnica de Investigacion Criminal (ATIC) and called on other national security agencies, as well as international partners including INTERPOL, to carry out the arrest order against Hernandez.
Hernandez, who led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, was convicted in March 2024 by a federal jury in New York for conspiring to import over 400 tons of cocaine into the US and using his presidential powers to facilitate the drug trade. Despite this, US President Donald Trump recently issued a pardon that overturned Hernandez’s 45-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and related firearms charges.
