President Isaias Afwerki Met Special Envoy Of China

President Isaias Afwerki met this morning in Adi Halo with a Chinese delegation led by Mr. Hu Changchun, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of China.

At the meeting, President Isaias underlined the imperative for China to foster ties of constructive engagement with Africa and to strengthen capacity-building in these crucial times of global change in a manner not encumbered by a sheer competitive perspective.

President Isaias further referred to China's potential role in contributing positively to the resolution of conflicts in the Horn of Africa region, which are often fomented and exacerbated by the intervention of major external powers. He also affirmed that Eritrea will strive to consolidate the warm, 70-year-old, all-rounded bilateral ties with China.

Mr. Hu Changchun, for his part, conveyed President Xi Jinping's message of goodwill to President Isaias Afwerki and reaffirmed China's readiness to enhance its strategic partnership with Eritrea. The Special Envoy further elaborated that China will reinforce its partnership with Africa, which is anchored on capacity building and self-reliance. He also reaffirmed China's stance that mutual respect relies on upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

