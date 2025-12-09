CTS Company Bets On Hi-Tech Tools To Extend Lifetime Of Oil And Gas Platforms (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Technological solutions can extend the operational life of oil and gas platforms, Director of Caspian Technical Solution (CTS) Karim Shakouri told Trend on the sidelines of the event "Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference" in Baku.

According to him, the conference creates opportunities for new collaborations in the oil and gas sector.

He pointed out that the conference is set to be a melting pot of meetings and a sharing of experiences between local and international players in the oil and gas game.

"The event envisages participation of representatives of a number of internationally recognized companies and individual meetings with SOCAR's partners. Although it's too early to say whether specific contracts will be signed in the short term, the conference is an important platform for conducting initial negotiations. These negotiations can result in holding relevant tenders, assessments, and cooperation agreements," Shakouri explained.

The company's head also mentioned that one of the hot topics on the table at the event is how to stretch the operational life of existing oil and gas platforms by leveraging new technological solutions.

The Asset Integrity Corrosion and Coatings Conference and Showcase (AICC CASPIAN 2025), put on by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), kicked off today at the Fairmont Baku – Flame Towers. This three-day premier industry event will pull together global experts, technology leaders, and senior executives to dive into the latest advancements, tackle challenges, and share best practices in asset integrity, corrosion control, and protective coatings, ensuring the safety, reliability, and longevity of critical oil and gas assets.

He added that this goal can be achieved using modern technological tools.