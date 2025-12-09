Premium Brand HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok Unveiled The New Electric Crossover HONGQI EHS5

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 8, 2025 4:10 am - The premium brand HONGQI, represented at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok, announced the creation of a new electric crossover, the HONGQI EHS5

The premium brand HONGQI, represented at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok, announced the creation of a new electric crossover the HONGQI EHS5. This new model symbolizes the brand's transition to a new level of technology and comfort. It combines sophisticated design, modern electrification solutions and the brand's traditional build quality.

The HONGQI EHS5 is a mid-size SUV crossover. It embodies a modern vision of a premium electric vehicle. The model was created under the direction of the brand's chief designer Giles Taylor. It reflects a balance between traditional elegance and advanced New Energy Vehicle (NEV) technologies. The vehicle's exterior emphasizes its status, while its spacious interior provides a high level of comfort for the driver and passengers.

High-quality Alcantara is used in the interior trim. The model is equipped with modern comfort features, including 18-way power seats, seat ventilation and heating, and a massage function. Double-layer acoustic glazing ensures a quiet cabin. The improved suspension ensures a smooth ride, even off-road. The 800-volt electrical system supports fast charging. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes. The WLTP range reaches 550 km.

The HONGQI EHS5's safety meets global standards. 78% of the body is made of ultra-high-strength steel, which can withstand pressures up to 2000 MPa. The battery complies with the IPX8 standard, ensuring its waterproofing and fire safety. The new electric crossover has been unveiled and is currently available only in China.

Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, notes: "The premium brand HONGQI, represented at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok, proudly unveiled the new EHS5 electric crossover. This model reflects the brand's commitment to excellence, combining elegant design, innovative technology and a high level of safety. The HONGQI brand sold more than 7000 vehicles in Russia in 2024, with total sales exceeding 11000 units since its market launch. This confirms consumer confidence in HONGQI."