Ar15handguard Launches New Cerakote AR Parts And AR15 Muzzle Devices For Enhanced Performance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Indianapolis, United States, December 2, 2025: AR15Handguard announced the launch of a new product line featuring Cerakote-coated AR parts and precision AR15 muzzle devices designed to improve rifle performance and durability. The products are engineered for shooters demanding enhanced corrosion resistance, heat protection, and long-term reliability.
The latest collection includes Cerakote FDE handguards, buffer tubes, and rail components designed for modern AR builds. The durable coating offers abrasion resistance, chemical stability, and a premium finish for tactical or sporting applications. Products are precision-machined from high-strength materials to maintain structural stability under heavy use.
AR15Handguard also introduced upgraded AR15 muzzle brakes built to reduce recoil, limit muzzle rise, and improve follow-up shot accuracy. The muzzle devices are optimized for shooters seeking a lightweight, performance-driven upgrade compatible with a wide range of rifle builds.
The company reports increased demand from firearm builders, retailers, and distributors interested in American-made components with consistent availability and customization options. Products are tested for fit, finish, and alignment to meet industry standards for compatibility and reliability.
The new product line is available for retail and wholesale purchase, with detailed specifications and ordering information provided online. AR15Handguard continues to expand its catalog to support the needs of builders, shops, and OEM partners.
About AR15Handguard
AR15Handguard manufactures American-made rifle components including handguards, buffer tubes, muzzle brakes, and accessories for the AR platform. The company focuses on performance-driven designs, competitive pricing, and dependable supply chain support for retailers and distributors.
