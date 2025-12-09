403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Virtusa Recognized Among India's Best Workplaces For Women 2025 - Top 50 (Large)
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 8, 2025: Virtusa Corporation, a global product and platform engineering services company, has been recognized among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2025 - Top 50 (Large Category) by Great Place To Work India two times in a row. The recognition reflects Virtusa's sustained commitment to inclusion and empowerment, and reinforces its focus on building a workplace where women can grow, lead and succeed.
This achievement highlights Virtusa's efforts to champion a welcoming work environment, supportive leadership and a people-first culture. The organization continues to strengthen its initiatives that enable career growth for women at all levels, ensuring growing opportunities, meaningful mentorship and a thriving environment for women.
Reflecting on the milestone, Lori Mullane, Chief People Officer, Virtusa Corporation, said, Being recognized among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2025 for the third time is a meaningful milestone for us. It reflects our continued effort to build an environment where women can grow, lead and unlock their full potential. We believe that inclusion strengthens innovation, and this recognition belongs to every Virtusan who contributes to a culture of empowerment, collaboration and excellence every day.
Rahul Sahay, Senior Vice President - HR Corporate, Virtusa Corporation, added, This recognition reaffirms our commitment to building a workplace where women feel valued, supported and inspired to reach their full potential. Our focus continues to be on strengthening an inclusive ecosystem that enables every individual to contribute meaningfully and grow with confidence.
Virtusa continues to invest in initiatives that empower each individual in the work place, from leadership development programs and targeted skilling pathways to flexible work policies and supportive frameworks for career continuity. These efforts reflect the organization's long-term commitment to building a future-ready, inclusive workplace that empowers women and strengthens Virtusa's culture of innovation.
As the company moves forward, building a welcoming and empowering culture remain integral to Virtusa's people strategy, reinforcing its position as a leader in shaping positive workplace experiences across the technology industry.
About Virtusa Corporation:
Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.
Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.
This achievement highlights Virtusa's efforts to champion a welcoming work environment, supportive leadership and a people-first culture. The organization continues to strengthen its initiatives that enable career growth for women at all levels, ensuring growing opportunities, meaningful mentorship and a thriving environment for women.
Reflecting on the milestone, Lori Mullane, Chief People Officer, Virtusa Corporation, said, Being recognized among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2025 for the third time is a meaningful milestone for us. It reflects our continued effort to build an environment where women can grow, lead and unlock their full potential. We believe that inclusion strengthens innovation, and this recognition belongs to every Virtusan who contributes to a culture of empowerment, collaboration and excellence every day.
Rahul Sahay, Senior Vice President - HR Corporate, Virtusa Corporation, added, This recognition reaffirms our commitment to building a workplace where women feel valued, supported and inspired to reach their full potential. Our focus continues to be on strengthening an inclusive ecosystem that enables every individual to contribute meaningfully and grow with confidence.
Virtusa continues to invest in initiatives that empower each individual in the work place, from leadership development programs and targeted skilling pathways to flexible work policies and supportive frameworks for career continuity. These efforts reflect the organization's long-term commitment to building a future-ready, inclusive workplace that empowers women and strengthens Virtusa's culture of innovation.
As the company moves forward, building a welcoming and empowering culture remain integral to Virtusa's people strategy, reinforcing its position as a leader in shaping positive workplace experiences across the technology industry.
About Virtusa Corporation:
Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.
Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.
Company:-Dentsu Creative PR
User:- Nitin Jaitapkar
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment