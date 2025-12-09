Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Size And Growth?Recent years have seen robust growth in the market for retinal disorder treatment. The market, which was worth $12.59 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $13.69 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth observed in the historic era can be credited to several factors such as the introduction of anti-vegf therapies, an aging population, a spike in the incidence of retinal disorders, advanced diagnostic tools for early detection, elevated awareness and screening initiatives, as well as wider accessibility to healthcare services.

The market of retinal disorder therapies is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming few years, escalating to ""$19.3 billion by 2029"" at a composite annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This anticipated growth can be credited to initiatives focusing on patients' needs in retinal healthcare, increased global health expenditure, prioritizing combination treatments for retinal impairments, the emergence of home-based retinal disorder surveillance, rising acceptance of implantable solutions for retinal disorder intervention, and the implementation of regenerative medicine for retina treatment. Key trends foreseen in this period include the progression of ophthalmic image capturing technologies, the creation of less invasive surgical methods, application of artificial intelligence in diagnostic procedures, improvements in medication distribution technologies, employment of virtual reality in the rehabilitation of retinal conditions, strategic partnerships between research establishments and pharmaceutical firms, and the breakthrough of gene treatments for inherited retinal diseases.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Retinal Disorder Treatment Market?

The escalation in the prevalence of retinal disorders is likely to fuel the expansion of the retinal disorder treatment market. Retinal diseases are health issues impacting the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the rear of the eye, which can lead to substantial visual impairment or even loss of vision. Treatments for retinal disorders, including laser therapy, vitrectomy, and retinal implants, aid in managing and alleviating the symptoms. For instance, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, situated in the UK, suggested in January 2023 that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) will account for roughly 5% of global blindness. Furthermore, it is anticipated that age-related macular degeneration will affect about 288 million individuals by 2040. Hence, this surge in retinal diseases is catalyzing the growth of the retinal disorder treatment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Retinal Disorder Treatment Market?

Major players in the Retinal Disorder Treatment include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

. AbbVie Inc.

. Bayer AG

. Novartis AG

. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

. Genentech Inc.

. Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Retinal Disorder Treatment Sector?

One major trend catching on in the retinal disorder treatment market revolves around product innovations. Leading companies within this sector are constantly introducing fresh products in a bid to maintain their market standing. Notable among them is F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a pharmaceutical firm from Switzerland, which in January 2022 got the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new bispecific antibody, Vabysmo. This product, the first of its kind to be administered by eye injection, is used to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). It primarily works by inhibiting both angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A) – two disease pathways associated with retinal disorders that could lead to vision loss. Clinical data has shown that it yields vision improvements similar to conventional strategies while still maintaining a strong safety record. This approval is a substantial leap forward in managing retinal diseases. It also provides patients with the potential for enhanced vision and a less burdensome treatment regime.

How Is The Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Segmented?

The retinal disorder treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Other Types

2) By Dosage Form: Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules And Tablets, Eye Drops, Ointments

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

Subsegments:

1) By Macular Degeneration: Dry Macular Degeneration, Wet Macular Degeneration

2) By Diabetic Retinopathy: Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

3) By Other Types: Retinal Detachment, Retinitis Pigmentosa, Uveitis, Other Retinal Disorders

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Retinal Disorder Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the market for retinal disorder treatment. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report on the retinal disorder treatment market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

