Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Embodies The Spirit Of Giving With A Meaningful Visit To Al Noor Training Centre

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai has once again embraced the festive season by giving back to the community, continuing a tradition that has become a cherished part of the hotel's culture. In a gesture of reflection and gratitude, the hotel's leadership team dedicated time volunteering at the Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination, reaffirming their commitment to compassion, inclusion and social responsibility.

The visit brought together all Heads of Department for an enriching two-hour session with the students, designed to inspire connection and joy through interactive activities. The morning began with a warm welcome from the Al Noor team, followed by an introduction and guided tour of the facility, offering participants a deeper understanding of the organization's transformative work.

The day's highlight was an engaging sports programme featuring a series of inclusive games, including bowling, target throw, tennis and table tennis, culminating in a lively Zumba session that united volunteers and students in a celebration of energy and togetherness.

Reflecting on the experience, the General Manager of Park Regis Kris Kin, Michael Chan, said:“Not just during but in conjunction with the coming Festive Season, we as a team simply wish to give back a little of what we take out from that which Providence has bestowed upon us. How better than to do our humble but sincere parts in brightening up one day in the lives of those whom we should always remember and see as a part of us come rain or shine”

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs Ranjini Ramnath, Director, at Al Noor Training Centre said:“The Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination continues to play an instrumental role in empowering People of Determination through education, vocational training and holistic development. Through partnerships with organizations such as Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Al Noor advances its mission to create a society where every individual is valued, supported and given the opportunity to thrive.”

By returning to the community each year, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility as an enduring ethos of giving, connection, and inclusion. Through such initiatives, colleagues, guests, and the wider community come together to make a positive impact.