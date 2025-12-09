403
U.S. Postpones Releasing October Producer Inflation Data
(MENAFN) The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Monday it will postpone releasing October producer inflation figures after the record-breaking federal government shutdown disrupted critical data collection operations.
In a statement, the bureau said it is gathering October reference-period data "on a delay due to the lapse in appropriations" and plans to publish it alongside the November Producer Price Index release on Jan. 14.
The agency warned that certain datasets used for calculating monthly import and export price figures will be permanently lost because they cannot be collected retroactively.
The bureau noted that some indices rely on non-survey sources rather than survey responses, and that most non-survey data available retroactively for October would be published with the November figures.
The statement also said the October data was scheduled to be released with the November import and export price indices on Jan. 15, 2026.
Economic data flows suffered severe disruption during America's longest-ever government shutdown, which commenced October 1 and concluded November 12.
The unprecedented 43-day appropriations lapse created cascading complications for federal statistical agencies tasked with tracking inflation metrics critical to Federal Reserve policy decisions and business planning.
The delayed producer price data represents a key economic indicator measuring wholesale-level inflation, providing crucial insights into cost pressures before they reach consumers. Economists and policymakers rely on this information to assess inflationary trends and monetary policy effectiveness.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics' acknowledgment that certain trade price data cannot be recovered retroactively marks a rare permanent gap in the government's economic surveillance infrastructure, potentially complicating historical analysis and forecasting models.
