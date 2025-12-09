TMJ And Jaw Pain Continue To Affect Adults As Patients Look For Non-Drug, Non-Invasive Relief

MENAFN - GetNews) ReliefNowTM providers explain how high-intensity medical laser therapy may be used in conservative care for jaw discomfort and muscle tension.







TMJ-related discomfort, jaw tightness, and facial muscle tension affect millions of adults, often disrupting chewing, speaking, sleep, and everyday comfort. As individuals look for options beyond medication, splints, or invasive procedures, some conservative-care providers have introduced high-intensity medical laser therapy as part of their jaw and facial muscle support. At ReliefNow Laser Center–Plantation, Dr. Robert Hanopole, DC, says TMJ concerns are increasingly common in his practice.

Why TMJ and Jaw Pain Occur

Jaw discomfort may stem from nighttime clenching or grinding, stress-related tension, dental misalignment, past injuries, or inflammation in the temporomandibular joint (TMJ).“Many people don't realize how much tension they hold in the jaw until it starts clicking, locking, or aching,” Dr. Hanopole explained.“Evaluation helps determine whether the issue is muscular, joint-related, or coming from surrounding structures.”

Common symptoms include:



Jaw tightness or fatigue

Clicking, popping, or locking

Headaches

Ear or temple discomfort Difficulty chewing or opening fully

How Medical Laser Therapy Fits Into TMJ Care

Some providers incorporate high-intensity medical laser therapy - a warm-light, non-invasive modality sometimes described as a regenerative laser approach and known in research as photobiomodulation - to help support circulation and local soft-tissue metabolism in journals such as Lasers in Medical Science and Journal of Clinical Medicine describe laser-based modalities as potentially offering comfort for certain musculoskeletal conditions when applied appropriately within conservative plans.1 2

“Jaw tension is often muscular, and people are surprised at how soothing laser sessions feel,” Dr. Hanopole said.“The goal isn't to override the system - it's to support mobility and reduce strain on surrounding tissues.”

Questions Patients Often Ask About TMJ Pain

“Why does my jaw click or lock?” This may occur when the disc or surrounding structures are irritated; evaluation helps determine the cause.

“Can laser therapy help with jaw tightness?” Some individuals report comfort after laser sessions, though responses vary.

“Will my TMJ pain go away on its own?” For some, yes - for others, persistent clenching or inflammation may need conservative intervention.

“How long does recovery take?” Progress depends on stress levels, habits, muscle tension patterns, and severity.

When to Seek Professional Evaluation

Jaw pain accompanied by severe locking, difficulty opening the mouth, or worsening headaches should be evaluated promptly.“TMJ discomfort is frustrating, but conservative care gives many people a pathway to understanding what's happening and how to support comfort,” Dr. Hanopole noted.

Individuals wanting more information about TMJ discomfort, muscular tension, or non-drug conservative options may visit:

A broader overview of ReliefNow's approach is available at:

Website:

Video Link: