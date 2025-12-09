Disc Pain And Herniated Discs Continue To Affect Millions As Patients Seek Non-Drug, Non-Surgical Options

MENAFN - GetNews) ReliefNowTM providers outline how medical laser therapy and non-surgical disc decompression may be used together in conservative spine care.







Herniated discs and disc-related back or neck pain are among the most common spinal issues reported by adults, often causing radiating discomfort, stiffness, and reduced mobility. As more people look for alternatives to medication or invasive procedures, some conservative-care providers now combine high-intensity medical laser therapy with non-surgical disc decompression. At ReliefNow Laser Center–Plantation, Dr. Robert Hanopole, DC, says this combined approach has become a frequent topic of patient questions.

Why Disc Pain Happens

Disc discomfort can result from aging, posture stress, lifting injuries, repetitive strain, or sudden trauma.“When a disc bulges or herniates, the surrounding nerves can become irritated,” Dr. Hanopole explained.“Patients often describe sharp or radiating pain down the leg or arm, or a deep ache that doesn't go away with rest.”

Symptoms may include:



Back or neck pain

Radiating arm or leg pain

Tingling or numbness

Muscle weakness Difficulty bending or standing

Persistent or worsening symptoms should be evaluated by a qualified provider.

How Laser Therapy and Disc Decompression Fit Into Conservative Spine Care

Some chiropractic providers use high-intensity medical laser therapy - a warm-light, non-invasive modality sometimes described as a regenerative laser approach and known in research as photobiomodulation - to help support local circulation and tissue metabolism studies in Lasers in Medical Science and the Journal of Clinical Medicine suggest that laser-based modalities may offer comfort for certain musculoskeletal complaints when incorporated within a conservative plan.1 2

For disc-related issues, some clinics also include non-surgical disc decompression, a gentle traction-based technique designed to create space within the spine and reduce pressure on irritated tissues.“Decompression is slow, controlled, and many patients find it relaxing,” Dr. Hanopole said.“It's not a quick fix, but it can be part of a broader strategy to ease nerve irritation.”

Laser therapy and decompression may be used together depending on the individual evaluation.

Questions Patients Commonly Ask

“Is a herniated disc always surgical?” Not always - many cases respond to conservative care, though this depends on severity and symptoms.

“Can decompression help a bulging disc?” Some individuals may find relief from controlled traction; responses vary.

“Does laser therapy work for nerve pain?” Some patients report improved comfort, but outcomes depend on the individual and the nature of the disc issue.

“How long will it take to see improvement?” Disc healing is gradual. Some people notice early changes, while others progress over several weeks.

When to Seek Urgent Evaluation

Red flags such as sudden bowel or bladder changes, severe weakness, or significant numbness should be evaluated immediately.

“Disc pain can be frustrating, but many patients benefit from a structured, non-drug plan,” Dr. Hanopole noted.“The key is proper assessment and understanding all available options.”

