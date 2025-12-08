The Autumn Economic Forum 2025: Vietnam Affirms Its Leading Role In The Region, Driving Global Investment Into The Pillars Of Green And Digital Transformation

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyễn Lộc Hà and WEF Managing Director Stephan Mergenthaler presented the Joint Statement between Ho Chi Minh City and WEF in the presence of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, and leaders of Ministries and the City.

