Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India Mahdavi Heads 2026 Design Doha Prize Jury


2025-12-08 11:01:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Design Doha, Qatar Museums' biennial showcase for excellence and innovation in design from Qatar and across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (Menasa), has announced the appointment of internationally renowned architect and designer India Mahdavi (pictured left) as head of jury for the Design Doha Prize 2026.

“India Mahdavi represents the very essence of what Design Doha stands for: a celebration of cultural dialogue, craftsmanship, and optimism through design,” said Design Doha acting director Fahad al-Obaidly.

A globally acclaimed architect and designer, Paris-based Mahdavi is renowned for her distinctive approach to colour, form, and cultural storytelling.

Awarded on April 14, 2026, the Design Doha Prize honours innovation and craftsmanship in four categories: Craft, Product Design, Furniture Design, and Emerging Talent.

More information is available at

Design Doha Qatar Museums

MENAFN08122025000067011011ID1110455213



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search