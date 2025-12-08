India Mahdavi Heads 2026 Design Doha Prize Jury
“India Mahdavi represents the very essence of what Design Doha stands for: a celebration of cultural dialogue, craftsmanship, and optimism through design,” said Design Doha acting director Fahad al-Obaidly.
A globally acclaimed architect and designer, Paris-based Mahdavi is renowned for her distinctive approach to colour, form, and cultural storytelling.
Awarded on April 14, 2026, the Design Doha Prize honours innovation and craftsmanship in four categories: Craft, Product Design, Furniture Design, and Emerging Talent.
More information is available at Design Doha Qatar Museums
