India Mahdavi Heads 2026 Design Doha Prize Jury

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Design Doha, Qatar Museums' biennial showcase for excellence and innovation in design from Qatar and across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (Menasa), has announced the appointment of internationally renowned architect and designer India Mahdavi (pictured left) as head of jury for the Design Doha Prize 2026.

“India Mahdavi represents the very essence of what Design Doha stands for: a celebration of cultural dialogue, craftsmanship, and optimism through design,” said Design Doha acting director Fahad al-Obaidly.

A globally acclaimed architect and designer, Paris-based Mahdavi is renowned for her distinctive approach to colour, form, and cultural storytelling.

Awarded on April 14, 2026, the Design Doha Prize honours innovation and craftsmanship in four categories: Craft, Product Design, Furniture Design, and Emerging Talent.

