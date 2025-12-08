Smart Freight Centre Approves SCS Global Services As A Verification Body For Its Conformity Assessment Scheme
With over 40 years of experience in third-party auditing across diverse industries to scores of sustainability standards, SCS Global Services brings a strong background in greenhouse gas calculation, reporting and verification. Today, freight transportation providers can count on SCS to ensure accuracy and integrity of their GHG emissions and approval of their reporting through the Conformity Assessment Scheme.
“SCS is pleased to add Smart Freight Center's Conformity Assessment Scheme to our list of GHG verification reporting frameworks and thrilled to receive approval as a VVB after SFC's rigorous examination process,” states Matt Dunn, Sr. Technical Manager at SCS Global Services.“We are excited to leverage our experience in GHG verification and auditing programs that utilize biofuels, electrification and other low emission technologies to advance decarbonization within the logistics industry.”
About SCS Global Services
SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit .
