South Carolina Farming Industry Receives Support With New Grant Program

COLUMBIA, S.C., December 8, 2025 /3BL/ - South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and State Senator Russell Ott announced a to help South Carolina's farming industry. The Wells Fargo Foundation is providing $600,000 to the South Carolina Research Authority to fund the Cultivating Innovation in SC Agribusiness grant program. The grants are designed to accelerate growth and foster groundbreaking innovation in the state's farming industry."We are proud to support South Carolina's small agribusinesses as they innovate and grow," said Wells Fargo Foundation VP of Philanthropy and Community Impact Pam Bryant."This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening rural communities and advancing sustainable economic development through agriculture."

“South Carolina's agribusiness sector is the backbone of our state's economy, and innovation is the key to keeping it strong and competitive,” said SCRA Interim President and CEO Bill Kirkland.“Thanks to the Wells Fargo Foundation's generous support, we can equip small farmers and agribusiness owners with the resources, training, and capital they need to turn bold ideas into reality.”

SCRA will administer the grants in partnership with the South Carolina Small Business Development Centers and other key collaborators.“The program will provide intensive training, expert mentorship, and one-time innovation grants of up to $30,000 to competitively selected small agribusinesses,” said SCRA Senior Investment Manager Mitch Smith.“The funding enables participants to develop and implement novel products, services, processes, practices, or technology adoptions that create tangible value for their operations and the state's agricultural economy.”

Eligible businesses must be for-profit businesses operating in the agricultural sector, headquartered in South Carolina for at least one tax year, and meet U.S. Small Business Administration size standards. Grant funds may be used for project-specific expenses, including labor, working capital, research and development, equipment and technology, supplies, professional services, and marketing.

﻿Selected participants will benefit from:



Five targeted webinars on innovation strategy, AI tools, market validation, financial planning, intellectual property protection, and scaling

Personalized consulting from SC SBDC advisors and SCRA Access to an expert mentorship pool

Key program dates:



Application Launch: December 1, 2025

Application Deadline: February 2, 2026

Cohort Notification: February 5, 2026 Program Start: February 12, 2026

Interested businesses are encouraged to visit or contact for more information and to begin the application process.

South Carolina Research Authority

Chartered in 1983 by the State of South Carolina as a public, nonprofit corporation, South Carolina Research Authority fuels the state's innovation economy through the impact of its comprehensive services to technology-based startups, academia, and industry.

South Carolina Small Business Development Centers

The SC SBDC provides no-cost consulting, low-cost training, and resources to help small businesses start, grow, and thrive.

