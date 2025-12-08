The Collegiate Cricket League Announces The 2026 Collegiate Cup® Location At Broward County Cricket Stadium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Collegiate Cricket League® (CCL ), America's premier platform for collegiate cricket, announced today that The Collegiate Cup® will be held March 11–15, 2026, at the Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. The venue, the only ICC-certified international cricket ground in the United States, will host the top 12 collegiate teams competing for the national championship. The announcement comes during an incredible season for the league, as Season II has generated more than 100 million social impressions, drawn 1.1 million viewers on the NCL Cricket App, and surpassed 100,000 followers across social platforms in less than one year-solidifying the CCL as one of the fastest-growing collegiate sports organizations in the nation and the hottest amateur sports league in the world this year.

Thirty-five universities are competing across four regional tournaments, with six teams already securing their place in The Collegiate Cup® following the Midwest and Atlantic Championships. From the Midwest Regional in Chicago, the University of Wisconsin–Madison qualified as champions, led by Mittansh Nithiyanandam. The Ohio State University finished second after standout performances from Rhydhm Patel, the tournament's Best Batter, and Pranav Suresh, named Best Bowler. The University of Michigan claimed the third qualifying spot, propelled by Louhith Umashankar, who earned Most Valuable Player honors. In the Atlantic Regional held in Washington, D.C., the University of Pittsburgh captured the title behind the historic century of Omkar Zope, who earned Most Valuable Player honors, and the bowling strength of Utkarsh Tiwari. Rutgers University secured second place with the help of bowler Adityasriram Josyula, while George Washington University rounded out the qualifiers, led by top-order batter Vansh Kumar. These six programs will be joined by the top performers from the remaining regional competitions.

As regional play continues, The Southern Regional, postponed earlier due to weather, will take place in February in Atlanta, Georgia. The Western Regional is scheduled for January 16–18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Results from these tournaments will determine the remaining six teams advancing to The Collegiate Cup ®, completing the elite 12-team national championship lineup.

Meanwhile, the race for National Player of the Year is beginning to take shape, with early contenders emerging from the completed regional tournaments. Pittsburgh's Omkar Zope leads the field with 786 runs in eight matches, including the CCL's first-ever century, and a league-high 1,002 performance points. George Washington University's Vansh Kumar follows with 287 runs and 600 points, while Michigan's Louhith Umashankar remains in strong contention with 485 points across six appearances. Additional standouts include Pittsburgh's Utkarsh Tiwari (416 points), GWU's Rithik Rao (401 points), and Ohio State's Rhydhm Patel (392 points). As the Southern and Western Regionals approach, more top-tier players are expected to join the race, including Mayank Gangwar (University of Florida) and Trinabh Khera Sahni (UCLA)-two of last season's premier talents who were selected by the National Cricket League this fall, and are anticipated to be in contention should their teams qualify for The Collegiate Cup ®.

