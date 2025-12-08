Major League Bosses Launches As New Entertainment And Business Collective

MENAFN - GetNews)Major League Bosses, a newly established entertainment and business collective, officially launched on October 31, 2025, in Sylva, North Carolina. Founded by, and, the organisation brings together creative talent, entrepreneurship, and shared leadership under one unified vision.

Major League Bosses was formed through a single operating agreement, with the founders committing to a long-term collaborative approach. The collective's guiding principle is focused on growth, consistency, and professional development, positioning the organisation as both a creative platform and a business entity.

The group's origins trace back to years of independent creative work and collaboration between its members. Initially operating as individual artists while maintaining close professional relationships, the founders recognised the potential for greater impact through formal collaboration. This vision solidified on October 31, 2025, following the addition of Cardrewvise The Singer, resulting in the official formation of Major League Bosses.

By unifying their individual strengths, Major League Bosses operates as a single entity supported by multiple creative perspectives. Each founder contributes distinct expertise, enabling the collective to pursue opportunities across entertainment, branding, and commercial initiatives. The organisation is supported by a developing internal team and external investors, allowing for structured growth and operational scalability.

Major League Bosses places emphasis on ownership, accountability, and innovation. The collective's approach prioritises sustainable development, strategic partnerships, and professional execution across all its activities. While rooted in creative expression, the organisation maintains a business-focused structure designed to support long-term objectives and industry presence.

Looking ahead, Major League Bosses aims to expand its reach through collaborative projects, audience engagement, and diversified business initiatives. The organisation remains focused on building a unified brand while fostering growth opportunities for its members and partners.

The launch of Major League Bosses represents the beginning of an ongoing expansion strategy, with future developments to be announced.