Rising Sunshine Coast Author Explores Modern Freedom In New Philosophical Release

MENAFN - GetNews) "Ilana's new book "What Does Freedom Mean To Me?""Australian artist and writer Ilana McBain has released What Does Freedom Mean To Me?, the first book in her new Happy Cat Philosophy series. The digital guide explores 15 forms of emotional and personal freedom, offering readers practical insights into identity, relationships, and self-confidence. Available now as a downloadable PDF, the book marks McBain's expanding presence as a contemporary philosophical voice on the Sunshine Coast.

SUNSHINE COAST, QLD - Sunshine Coast multidisciplinary artist and writer Ilana McBain today released What Does Freedom Mean To Me?, the first title in her new Happy Cat Philosophy series and a bold expansion of her growing creative profile. Delivered as a digital PDF, the book offers a contemporary exploration of emotional freedom, personal agency, and the patterns that shape modern relationships and identity.

The book presents 15 key forms of freedom, including freedom from comparison, fear, financial anxiety, and self-sabotage, alongside the freedom to rest, reinvent oneself, and live without the weight of external expectations. McBain blends psychology, storytelling, art, and candid philosophical insight to create a guide aimed at readers seeking clarity, confidence, and emotional resilience. Designed for both adults and young readers, the work positions freedom not as a lofty concept but as a practical foundation for living with greater honesty, stability, and self-respect.

"Most of our pain comes from misunderstanding ourselves and the people we love. I wanted to create a guide that feels like a conversation, one that helps readers see their patterns clearly and choose themselves with confidence," said Ilana McBain.

As an emerging voice on the Sunshine Coast, McBain is known for her multidisciplinary approach spanning visual art, pop culture, design, and creative writing. This latest release reflects her increasing focus on themes of emotional wellbeing, human behaviour, and personal transformation. The Happy Cat Philosophy series will continue exploring essential life concepts through accessible language and emotionally engaging storytelling.

What Does Freedom Mean To Me? is available now as a downloadable PDF through McBain's online shop, offering immediate access for readers in Australia and around the world.

Purchase link:

About Ilana McBain

Ilana McBain is an Australian multidisciplinary artist, designer, and author whose work spans painting, pop art, fashion, and creative writing, exploring themes of human connection, identity, and emotional expression. Her artworks are held in private collections around the world, reflecting a growing global audience drawn to her bold visual style and contemporary storytelling. Based on the Sunshine Coast, McBain continues to create, write, and lead community initiatives that encourage creativity, confidence, and authentic self-expression.