Zenone Releases Hypnotic New Techno Single“Astradive (Original Mix)”

Southern California, USA - Rising electronic producer ZenOne has officially released his latest single, “Astradive (Original Mix).” Blending hypnotic techno rhythms with subtle psytrance undertones, the track delivers an immersive sonic experience built to move both body and mind - equally suited for peak dancefloor moments and introspective late-night journeys.

Born and raised in Southern California, ZenOne discovered his passion for electronic music at a young age, captivated by soundscapes that felt expansive yet deeply personal. That early fascination evolved into a dedicated pursuit of music production, where he refined his sound and developed a distinctive identity rooted in groove, atmosphere, and ritual-like progression.

“Astradive” marks a powerful milestone in ZenOne's evolving career. Written and produced entirely by the artist himself, the track was crafted independently from composition to final mix, ensuring complete creative authenticity.

“Astradive was built for both peak-time energy and late-night journeys,” ZenOne shares.“I wanted to blend rolling techno grooves with astral textures and subtle psytrance energy - something that unfolds like a ritual in motion and moves listeners both physically and mentally from start to finish.”

Following the release, ZenOne has taken“Astradive” to the stage, performing the track live and translating its hypnotic energy directly onto dancefloors. These early performances have reinforced the music's powerful connection with audiences and demonstrated ZenOne's ability to bridge immersive production with real-world club momentum.

Drawing inspiration from across the electronic spectrum - techno, psytrance, and experimental sound design - ZenOne's approach focuses on evolving soundscapes, immersive layering, and rhythm-driven storytelling. Each of his releases is crafted as a journey rather than a stand-alone track, designed to create lasting experiences for both listeners and dancers alike.

With “Astradive (Original Mix),” ZenOne continues to expand his presence in the global electronic scene. Balancing underground club energy with atmospheric depth, the single positions him as a rising artist to watch as his hybrid sound resonates across dancefloors, festivals, and personal listening spaces around the world.

“Astradive (Original Mix)” is available worldwide now.

ARTIST BIO

ZenOne is a Southern California–based electronic music producer and live performer blending hypnotic techno rhythms with subtle psytrance influences and astral sound design. With a passion for electronic music sparked early in life, ZenOne has developed a signature style focused on immersive progression and emotional movement.

Producing fully independent releases, he oversees every stage of the creative process - from composition to final mixing - ensuring complete artistic authenticity. His debut single “Astradive (Original Mix)” showcases his trademark blend of rolling grooves, atmospheric textures, and dancefloor-ready energy, and has already been performed live to growing audiences since its release.

Inspired by global underground electronic culture, ZenOne creates music designed not just to be heard but experienced - taking listeners and dancers on journeys that engage both body and mind.