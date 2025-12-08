Summerlin Hair Salon Makeshift Union Announces Arrival Of New Barber Shop Strange Times, Opening January 4

MENAFN - GetNews)Makeshift Union, a premier Summerlin hair salon known for its craft-driven approach and community-centered culture, proudly announces that Strange Times Barber Shop will officially join the Makeshift Union collective on January 4. Located at 8720 W Sunset Rd, Suite D 250, Las Vegas, NV 89148, this expansion will offer clients a full-service grooming experience that blends elevated skill with authenticity and a strong sense of community.

Makeshift Union was founded by“Buffalo” Larry Reha, who envisioned a creative, ego-free salon that uplifted both clients and artists. Reha and his team of passionate craftsmen and women honed their talents in elite academies as well as the streets and neighborhoods they grew up in. This mix of technical training and real-world experience forms the heart of the Makeshift Union philosophy.

“At Makeshift Union, the goal has always been simple: treat people well, work hard, and create a space where both clients and artists feel supported,” said Larry Reha, Founder and Lead Stylist.“Bringing Strange Times into our space allows us to grow that mission and offer even more to our community.”

A Meaningful Expansion for the Community

The addition of Strange Times Barber Shop marks a significant step forward for Makeshift Union as it broadens its presence within the Las Vegas grooming scene. Strange Times will bring specialized barbering services, including precision cuts, beard shaping, and modern grooming treatments. The barbershop aims to create an atmosphere that balances refinement with comfort, giving clients a place where they can relax while receiving exceptional service.

Although Strange Times will operate as its own brand, it will share the guiding values that Makeshift Union is known for. Both teams prioritize quality, community, and genuine human connection.

Makeshift Union has earned its reputation not only through technical skill but through its focus on understanding the individual behind each service. Every stylist brings empathy and respect to the chair, taking time to learn about each client's personality, preferences, and lifestyle. The result is a personalized experience that goes beyond trends and highlights authenticity.

This client-centered philosophy extends throughout the salon. Makeshift Union rejects the culture of the egotistical stylist and instead celebrates collaboration. The team believes that growth happens when artists support one another and when clients feel valued and understood.

With Strange Times Barber Shop joining the space, Makeshift Union is strengthening its mission to offer an unmatched grooming experience rooted in integrity and community values.

“We are excited for our guests to experience what we have been building,” Reha added.“This is the next chapter of Makeshift Union, and we are proud to share it.”

Grand Opening on January 4

Clients are invited to celebrate the opening of Strange Times Barber Shop inside Makeshift Union beginning January 4. Appointments can be made online or by phone.