Update: Leading Life Sciences Consulting Firm Selects Verified Market Research® For Strategic Insight Into The Conjunctivitis Allergy Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global healthcare solutions company specialising in digital-first commercialization services for biopharma, emerging biotech and medical device companies, has partnered with Verified Market Research (VMR) to access decision-grade insights on the Global Conjunctivitis Allergy Market Size, Scope and Forecast report. The study supported company's role in advising a client in the conjunctivitis/allergy space and enabled them to shape a robust portfolio expansion strategy.

Lewes, Delaware, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlight on the Client: Advisory Role and Strategic Objective

It is a technology-led life sciences company based in India, offering analytics, medical, regulatory, commercial, and safety services to pharmaceutical and biotech firms worldwide.

When consulting a client active in the conjunctivitis/allergy segment, they needed more than general industry commentary-they needed precise market sizes, segmentation by geography and sub-market, and trustworthy data to underpin their recommendations.



For a detailed analysis of industry trends and growth drivers, explore the full Global Conjunctivitis Allergy Market Size, Scope and Forecast report.

“The market sizes provided for many small markets where getting data is challenge was commendable. This led the client to take the decision on their portfolio expansion strategy.” - Client Testimonial

Therefore approached VMR to deliver depth, clarity and actionable insight-so they could advise their client with confidence and stand out in a highly specialized therapeutic area.

The Commissioned Study: A Strategic Foundation for Advisory and Portfolio Decisions

Client commissioned VMR's Global Conjunctivitis Allergy Market Size, Scope and Forecast report. The study delivered:



Detailed global and regional market sizing (value & volume) for conjunctivitis/allergy segments

Market segmentation by sub-condition, treatment type, geography and end-user (ophthalmology, allergy clinics, OTC)

Competitive environment overview and gap-analysis of smaller markets that often lack robust data

Strategic insights enabling its client to prioritise markets, shape product positioning and guide investment A foundation suitable for board-level decision-making and advisory output

As client noted, the research beyond“available data” helped clarify where hidden opportunity existed and bolstered the client's expansion planning.

Why Client Chose VMR - and Why Others Do

Client selected VMR because the firm delivered more than off-the-shelf modules. From the beginning, the engagement involved co-defining scope, aligning data definitions with Client's advisory context and focusing on areas of real strategic value.



VMR's process was transparent and iterative-questions flagged by client led to refined data, not generic responses. Post-delivery, VMR remained responsive, enabling client to link insight to action rather than leave the report on the shelf.



From a commercial perspective, the collaboration was pragmatic: pricing aligned with the use-case and timeline, and the quality of delivery delivered strong value for money.

“Communication was fluent... adaptability was very good... value for the price was unmatched.”

About Client

Founded in 1998, Client is a global healthcare and life sciences company with its headquarters in Bangalore, India. Client offers digital-led commercialisation, analytics, regulatory, medical and safety services to global biopharma, biotech and medical device firms. With a presence across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, Client supports product launches, market access and lifecycle management.

About Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research (VMR) is a trusted global authority in B2B research and consulting, empowering organizations for over a decade to make confident, data-backed decisions. Through deep industry expertise across sectors including healthcare, technology, automotive and energy, VMR delivers actionable intelligence that drives clarity, strategy and competitive advantage worldwide.

Media Contact

...



Follow Us On: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email:... Web: – Verified Market Research®