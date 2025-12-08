AVII GOLD: Swiss Experimental Artist Announces New Pop-Inspired Album Project

MENAFN - GetNews)



Exploring Sonic Landscapes with Collaborations from Around the Globe

AVII GOLD (Valerie Knill), the Swiss experimental artist known for her unique vocal style and collaborative spirit, is excited to announce an upcoming pop-infused album. This new endeavor marks a significant evolution in AVII GOLD's sound, promising a blend of her signature experimental approach with more accessible pop sensibilities.

AVII GOLD's existing discography showcases a fearless approach to music, embracing diverse mediums to craft a distinctive artistic voice. Her previous tracks, accompanied by visually stunning music videos, have established her as a prominent figure in the experimental music scene. Now, she's poised to captivate a wider audience with her forthcoming album.

Her past releases have been a collaborative effort, featuring contributions from a diverse group of talented artists. AVII GOLD was joined by NMM from Philadelphia and Ramon Tenero from the Philippines. The project also features Vivienne Shakur, with guidance and coaching from Anton Elderige.

“I believe in playing freely with different mediums to find a unique voice and message in art,” says AVII GOLD. This philosophy is evident in her cross-disciplinary work, which extends beyond music into filmmaking and visual arts. Her vision for the future includes immersive concerts with captivating visuals, aiming to connect with listeners on a deeper emotional level and discover a musical style that resonates profoundly.

Fans can expect the new album to push boundaries while maintaining a strong connection to AVII GOLD's experimental roots. Her music videos are a window into her creative world. One can explore the artistry at her YouTube channel.

Explore AVII GOLD's website, check out her music on Spotify and YouTube, follow her on social media, contact her for interviews and collaborations, and consider inviting her for concerts.

ABOUT

Beyond music, AVII GOLD aka Valerie Knill works as a filmmaker and interdisciplinary artist. Her films and sound works have been featured at art and film festivals, exploring similar themes of transformation, identity, and self-awareness. This intermedial practice gives her music a cinematic quality - every track feels like a scene in a larger story.

Art is everywhere. Knill's films have been shown at over 200 international festivals and have won over 60 awards. Her pictures were recently exhibited at the Alpina Burgdorf and her music was played on Swiss and international radio under the name AVII GOLD.

LINKS

@valerieknill

@avii_gold