Emotional Well-Being And ADHD: Finding Steadier Ground With A Neurodivergent Brain

Many women with ADHD describe emotions that feel too big for the situation. A small comment can feel like a rejection. A minor mistake can trigger hours of shame. You might calm down and then suddenly replay the moment again and again. It can start to feel like you are simply bad at handling life.

In The All-New Complete Evidence-Based Protocol for Women with ADHD, Dr. Katherine Tidman treats this not as a personality flaw but as part of how a neurodivergent brain works. She explains that emotional dysregulation is common in ADHD and that many women carry years of criticism and self-doubt on top of a nervous system that already reacts strongly.

Why Emotions Feel So Intense with ADHD

Dr. Tidman describes how ADHD is tied to differences in brain regions that handle impulse control, reward, and emotional regulation. These regions can react quickly and struggle to settle again. This means feelings often arrive fast and strong and can take longer to fade.

Women with ADHD are also more likely to have lived through late diagnosis, repeated failures at school or work, and misunderstandings in relationships. Over time this can create a deep story of“I always overreact” or“I am too much.” The book shows how this history interacts with brain wiring to create emotional storms that are real and exhausting.

Noticing Triggers and Patterns

One of the first steps Dr. Tidman suggests is simply noticing what sets you off. She talks about emotional“triggers” which are situations, thoughts, or sensations that lead to strong feelings.

The book encourages gentle self-observation. You write down what happened, what you felt in your body, and what thoughts ran through your mind. Over time patterns appear. You might see that criticism from authority figures, unexpected changes, or certain times of the month always make reactions stronger. This kind of tracking is not about blaming yourself. It is about understanding your brain and your history with more accuracy.

A Simple Trigger Map

Dr. Tidman includes reflection exercises that help you map these patterns. A simple version looks like this. You note a moment that felt intense. You write the external event in one line. In the next line you name the main feeling such as anger, shame, fear, or sadness. Then you note the thought that arrived such as“I am failing again” or“They will leave me.” Finally, you notice what you did next, for example shutting down, yelling, or over explaining.

This kind of map makes invisible processes visible. Once you can see the chain, you can start to change one part at a time.

Calming The Nervous System in The Moment

The book also offers practical ways to soothe the nervous system when feelings are already high. Dr. Tidman describes relaxation techniques such as slow deep breathing, guided imagery, and progressive muscle relaxation.

Deep breathing exercises focus on longer exhales to signal safety to the body. Guided imagery uses mental pictures of calm places to shift attention away from threat. Progressive muscle relaxation walks you through tensing and releasing muscle groups to drain some of the physical tension from the body. These practices do not erase the situation but they can bring the intensity down enough that you can think more clearly and choose your next step.

Therapies That Support Big Feelings

For many women, self-help tools are not enough on their own. Dr. Tidman describes therapies that have strong evidence for helping with emotional dysregulation. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy appears throughout the book as a way to identify unhelpful thought patterns and to build more balanced ways of seeing yourself and your life.

She also discusses Dialectical Behavior Therapy and related approaches that focus on emotion regulation, distress tolerance, and interpersonal effectiveness. These therapies teach very concrete skills for surviving emotional crises, riding out urges without acting on them, and communicating needs more clearly.

Dr. Tidman stresses that seeking therapy is an act of strength, not failure. The aim is to give a sensitive brain more tools, not to erase its sensitivity.

From Self-Doubt to Self-Respect

The All-New Complete Evidence-Based Protocol for Women with ADHD does not only talk about symptoms. It also talks about self-esteem. Many women with ADHD have internalized the idea that they are unreliable, over reactive, or“too much.” The book invites readers to challenge these stories.

Dr. Tidman reminds women of the strengths that often come with ADHD, such as creativity, empathy, and strong pattern recognition. She suggests that as emotional regulation improves through awareness, skills, and support, these strengths can become more visible in daily life. Emotional growth becomes part of falling in love with a brain that is different but valuable.

Emotional well-being does not stand alone in this protocol. Dr. Tidman weaves it together with nutrition, sleep, movement, mindfulness, and when needed medication. She explains that the same brain circuits involved in attention are influenced by blood sugar, hormones, and stress levels, so emotional stability is supported by changes across the whole lifestyle, not only in thoughts.

Her own story gives weight to her approach. Dr. Katherine Tidman is a Johns Hopkins trained scientist with a PhD in biology, with a focus on cell signaling involved in differentiation during development. In her twenties she began to experience episodic relapse remit neurological symptoms and repeatedly sought medical help, but for more than fifteen years her condition was not correctly diagnosed. In her late thirties she developed a severe cramp in her left shoulder and suddenly could not move her left leg forward. That episode led her to the Johns Hopkins Neurology Department, where she was finally diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and told she was already in the secondary progressive stage of the disease. She is also a mother of two.

She has founded a consulting business where she provides newly diagnosed patients with cutting edge research so they can have informed discussions with their doctors about supplements and treatments. Through her website, Neuronova Network, and through this book, she offers a path that combines solid science with deep empathy.

For women with ADHD who feel ruled by their emotions, this part of the protocol delivers a quiet but powerful message. Your feelings are not proof that you are broken. They are signals from a sensitive brain and body. With understanding, skills, and support, that sensitivity can become something you work with rather than something you fight every day.

