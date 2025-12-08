Custom Living Care Provides Essential Pediatric Nursing Support To Georgia Families During The Holiday Season

MENAFN - GetNews)As the holiday season approaches, families across Georgia are preparing for festive gatherings, school breaks, and travel. But for parents of medically fragile children, the end of the year brings added challenges in maintaining consistent, high-quality healthcare at home. That's why Custom Living Care, a trusted provider of in-home pediatric services, is stepping in to ensure children continue receiving the skilled support they need-without interruption.

With hospitals and clinics often operating on reduced schedules in December, families can feel left behind. Custom Living Care offers a reliable, compassionate alternative with in-home nursing and personal care services, allowing children to stay safe, comfortable, and well-supported during the busiest time of year.

“Holiday routines can be difficult for families managing complex care needs,” said a spokesperson for Custom Living Care.“Our team makes sure parents don't have to choose between celebrating the season and prioritizing their child's health-we make both possible.”

Through the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP), Custom Living Care provides free care to eligible children under 21. This includes services such as:



Skilled Nursing (RN & LPN) – Medical support for children with chronic conditions, tracheostomies, seizure disorders, feeding tubes, ventilator dependency, and more.

Daily Living Assistance (CNA Services) – Help with bathing, dressing, feeding, mobility, and other essential tasks during school breaks or holiday travel. Free Consultations – Evaluations and care planning tailored to each child's needs, with full support for GAPP enrollment and eligibility.

Families are encouraged to schedule their consultations before the year ends to secure services that begin in early 2026, especially as insurance updates and care transitions often occur in January.

To schedule a free consultation or learn more about pediatric home care during the holidays, visit .

About Custom Living Care

Custom Living Care is a premium home health care agency in Georgia, dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable care tailored to each client's needs. The agency's team consists of experienced and compassionate professionals, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants, all of whom are fully licensed, background-checked, CPR-certified, and TB-tested to ensure safety and excellence in care. Specializing in pediatric healthcare services, Custom Living Care offers families trusted, professional support.