Soulful Cypher Industry Mixer Returns To San Antonio: A Night Of Music, Culture & Community Impact

San Antonio, TX - Dec 8, 2026 - Imperial Elite Music Group LLC proudly announces the return of the Soulful Cypher Industry Mixer, one of San Antonio's most dynamic and culturally rich creative events. Scheduled for Saturday, January 10th, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM, the event will be held at Art By M. Butterfly – The Art Studio & Event Center, located at 4212 Thousand Oaks Drive.

Built on the foundation of artistic excellence and community empowerment, the Soulful Cypher Industry Mixer unites performers, creatives, music lovers, and industry professionals for a night of unforgettable entertainment, networking, and cultural elevation.

A Live Music Experience Like No Other

This year's Soulful Cypher will feature an elevated live band experience, spotlighting two of San Antonio's most respected musicians:

Justin Crawford – On the Keys A highly skilled keyboardist known for his soulful melodies, musical precision, and stage presence. Justin brings a dynamic sound that blends R&B, gospel, and contemporary soul, setting the tone for each transition and artist performance.

Hosea Butler III – On the Drums A seasoned drummer whose rhythmic intensity and professionalism make him a standout in Texas' live music scene. Hosea's drumming adds depth, energy, and musical continuity throughout the night.

DJ Yung Visual – On the 1's & 2's Known for his work with national tours and major artists, DJ Yung Visual will be setting the vibe all night long with seamless transitions, curated mixes, and high-level crowd engagement.

Together, this trio brings a full-band concert feel to the event, elevating the showcase atmosphere while supporting artists during sets, intermissions, and transitions.

Hosted by April Rueda of New Soul Entertainment

This year's event will be hosted by April Rueda, whose professionalism, enthusiasm, and passion for soulful music make her the perfect fit to guide the night's performances and interactions. Her magnetic presence adds structure, energy, and authenticity to the event experience.

A Purpose-Driven Celebration

A portion of all proceeds will support Motivated 4 Success Inc., a nonprofit that provides essential support to:



Women & children in crisis shelters

Homeless military veterans

Incarcerated youth through mentorship programs Underserved families across San Antonio

“Our mission is bigger than music,” said Mr. Joseph Chatman, Owner/CEO of Imperial Elite Music Group LLC.“We built the Soulful Cypher Industry Mixer to uplift our artists and uplift our community.”

Event Highlights



10 powerful live performances

$1,500 in cash, trophies, and media prizes

Live band & DJ experience

Exclusive media placements on 95.3 Jamz & 2 Trill Magazine

Vendors, art, food, live painting & more Creative networking & industry exposure

Vendor and sponsorship slots are available and expected to fill quickly.

Contact Information For media, vendor, or sponsorship inquiries, contact: Imperial Elite Music Group LLC... 210-961-1968

Soulful Cypher Ticket Link: