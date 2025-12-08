New Audi Q5L Launch Date Industry Trends And Specs

MENAFN - GetNews) The all-new AUDI Q5L, a mid-size SUV from the Audi brand, will be launched in December. As a replacement model, it adopts the latest family design language, featuring a large front grille with glossy black honeycomb elements, paired with narrow headlights on both sides, making it more stylish and sporty than the current model.

At the rear, it features a continuous taillight assembly with an illuminated Audi logo, complemented by glossy black exhaust pipes, further enhancing its sporty feel. In terms of dimensions, it measures 4842/1900/1660 (1640) mm in length, width, and height, with a wheelbase of 2945 mm.

Inside, thE Car also adopts the latest family design language, featuring a curved dual-screen setup consisting of an 11.9-inch instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch central control screen, along with a 13.1-inch HUD and a 10.9-inch passenger entertainment screen, catering to the needs of more young drivers. Other features include beige, brown, black, and red interior options, a 4/2/4 split-folding rear seat, and an estimated 505L trunk capacity.

The new car is equipped with the latest generation EA888 Evo5 2.0TFSI inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine, featuring numerous technological upgrades and optimizations such as VTG variable geometry turbocharger, 500Bar high-pressure fuel injectors, and Miller cycle technology across all operating conditions. It is expected to be available in two powertrain versions, 150kW and 200kW respectively. Like the A5L, this car will also offer a version equipped with Huawei's Qiankun Intelligent Driving system.