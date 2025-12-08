Los Angeles Firearms Corporation Announces Groundbreaking Tactical Action Series

MENAFN - GetNews)Los Angeles Firearms Corporation (LAFC), a newly established company specializing in advanced firearms training, tactical readiness, and private security consulting, has partnered with Allen Henson Productions to produce a groundbreaking eight-part tactical action series. The production is designed specifically for firearms professionals, tactical enthusiasts, and industry insiders, offering a level of authenticity and instructional depth not previously seen in tactical media.

Setting a New Standard in Tactical Media

This series is the first-ever production to seamlessly merge cinematic storytelling with fully operational tactical training, delivering an unprecedented, highly authentic depiction of real-world firearms and security operations. By employing advanced filming techniques, surveillance-integrated camera systems, and AI-assisted scenario simulations, the production establishes a new benchmark for tactical media, combining instructional rigor with cinematic sophistication.

Series Episode Titles:



Silent Breach: Precision marksmanship under pressure

Target Locked: Advanced targeting and threat neutralization

Urban Sweep: Team-based operations in complex environments

Surveillance Grid: AI-assisted situational awareness and intel-driven tactics

High-Risk Escort: Protective operations and tactical navigation

Rapid Response: Coordinated emergency response strategies

Extraction Point: Tactical extraction and decision-making under fire Thunderous Clash: A climactic finale integrating all learned techniques

Distribution & Streaming Strategy

The series will be available across a variety of platforms, ensuring it reaches a wide yet highly focused audience of professionals and enthusiasts:

Streaming Platforms:



Full30

CarbonTV

MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) GunTalk TV

Industry Events & Trade Shows:



SHOT Show

NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits Select defense and tactical‐training conferences

Film Festivals & Industry Showcases:



Submissions to action, tactical, and defense-focused film festivals Invitations to specialized showcases focused on tactical media, security, and defense

This strategic distribution approach will position the series to make a significant impact within the firearms, tactical, and defense communities, ensuring it stands as both a public success and an industry milestone.

Educational and Professional Impact

Beyond entertainment, the series functions as a premier educational resource for firearms professionals, tactical teams, and security specialists, providing an unprecedented combination of operational insight and high-fidelity visual instruction. By translating real-world tactical strategies into immersive, professionally filmed scenarios, the series establishes a new benchmark for instructional content in tactical media.

Technical Innovation

The production employs cutting-edge filming technologies, including drone-integrated surveillance shots, multi-angle tactical cinematography, and AI-assisted scenario tracking. For the first time in tactical media, AI is used to simulate real-time threat assessment, track tactical movements, and enhance situational awareness within training scenarios. This innovative integration of AI, combined with precision choreography and advanced camera techniques, sets a new benchmark for realism, instructional depth, and immersive storytelling in firearms and tactical content.

“This series sets a new standard for tactical media,” said Allen Henson, founder of Allen Henson Productions.“By leveraging specialized streaming platforms, targeted industry events, and credible film festival exposure, we are producing content that resonates deeply with the global firearms and tactical community. This isn't just a show, it's a professionally crafted production designed specifically for industry audiences.”

