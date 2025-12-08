Quito, Ecuador - On the 25th of November 2025, at the National Assembly of the Republic of Ecuador, the first Iteration of the prestigious Baron of Braemar Awards took place. The ceremony was attended by more than twenty-five members of the National Assembly, fifteen governors, and more than twenty university rectors.

The Baron of Braemar Awards recognize excellence in a wide range of fields with the aim of providing international exposure to outstanding individuals and institutions. An advisory board nominates candidates for the different award categories who are then evaluated and vetted. Recipients are invited to exclusive summits and forums around the world to share their achievements and leverage support to foster meaningful development. The Baron of Braemar Awards are named after one of Britain's oldest and most prestigious titles of nobility. The Barony of Braemar was erected by Crown Charter in the 15th century and was elevated to a Lordship and Barony in the 17th century, located in the Scottish Highlands near Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of the Royal Family, the caput of the Barony is Braemar Court, which encompasses several hectares of land overlooking the village. The Baron of Braemar Awards are presented by the current Lord Braemar, The Much Honoured Ambassador Otto Federico von Feigenblatt of Braemar, Baron of Braemar.

The 2025 Baron of Braemar Awards were awarded in the following categories:

1. Historical Research

2. Interdisciplinary Research

3. Excellence in Educational Research

4. Excellence in Higher Education

5. Innovation in the promotion of Business and Commerce

The 2025 Baron of Braemar Award for Historical Research was awarded to Dr. Hernán Alejandro Olano García, a distinguished Colombian academic and thinker who has held the rectorate of several universities and is an academician of the Academy of Language of Colombia. His historiographical work on the colonial history of the Americas is worthy of recognition, and it is an important contribution to the protection of the Hispanic legacy in South America.

The 2025 Baron of Braemar Award for Interdisciplinary Research was awarded to Dr. Pablo Campos Calvo-Sotelo, professor and renowned Spanish academic. Dr. Pablo Campos Calvo-Sotelo is the author of many books that combine his scholarship in architecture with his passion for education. Dr. Campos Calvo-Sotelo has successfully explored the interaction between the use and design of space and the organizational performance of educational institutions.

The 2025 Baron de Braemar Award for Excellence in Educational Research was awarded to the School of Education of the University of Southampton. Professor Chris Brown, Head of the School of Education received it on behalf of the institution. The University of Southampton's School of Education is a leader in educational research, and it has had a major impact on disciplinary development through the many indexed articles and scholarly books published by its distinguished faculty.

The 2025 Baron of Braemar Award for Innovation in the Promotion of Business and Commerce was awarded to the Guayaquil Chamber of Commerce. The Guayaquil Chamber of Commerce serves as an important catalyst for economic activity in its region. High-impact events such as the Macro Business Roundtable play an essential role in Guayaquil's economic growth.