Fab Glass And Mirror Launches Early Christmas Sale Sitewide

MENAFN - GetNews)Fab Glass and Mirror, a leader in premium glass and mirror solutions, is ringing in the holiday season with a special Christmas Sale. From December 8th through December 17th, customers can enjoy 10% OFF sitewide using the exclusive code FAB10EC.

This Christmas, Fab Glass and Mirror invite families to brighten their homes and celebrations with elegant, durable, and timeless glass and mirror pieces. From mirrors that amplify the twinkle of holiday lights to glass table tops perfect for festive feasts, the collection is designed to bring sparkle, style, and functionality into every space.

Shop Now: onsale/christmas







Highlights of the Holiday Collection



Plexiglass: Durable, stylish, and perfect for holiday projects and creative décor.

LED Bathroom & Vanity Mirrors: Add festive glow and modern elegance with lighted reflections.

Wall & Decorative Mirrors: Available in a variety of shapes, styles, and sizes for every room.

Glass Tabletops: Elegant surfaces for dining, gifting, or last-minute holiday upgrades. Floating Glass Shelves: Showcase seasonal accents and décor in a modern way.

Why Shop Fab Glass and Mirror This Christmas?



Premium craftsmanship with crystal-clear finishes and lasting durability.

Custom cuts & quick turnaround, ideal for last-minute holiday needs.

Free shipping on Christmas Day orders. Dedicated customer support to guide with sizing, styles, and delivery.

“Christmas is about creating magical spaces where family and friends gather,” said Marketing Manager at Fab Glass and Mirror.“Our Christmas Sale gives customers the opportunity to add sparkle and elegance to their homes with timeless glass and mirror pieces, just in time for the holidays.”

Shop the Christmas Sale

The Fab Glass and Mirror Christmas Sale runs from December 8th to December 17th, 2025. Customers can unlock 10% OFF sitewide by entering code FAB10EC at checkout.

About Fab Glass and Mirror

Fab Glass and Mirror is a trusted provider of premium glass and mirror products, offering a wide range of mirrors, tabletops, plexiglass, LED vanity mirrors, and more. Known for its craftsmanship, custom solutions, and exceptional service, Fab Glass and Mirror helps customers transform their homes with style, durability, and clarity.